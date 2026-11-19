Deputy Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Kiven Mutimbanyoka has called for greater involvement of women and young people with disabilities in policy formulation and national development warning that Zimbabwe risks undermining its Vision 2030 ambitions if no one is left behind.

Speaking at the First Annual Learning Conference in Harare on Wednesday, Mutimbanyoka who delivered a keynote address on behalf of Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said people with disabilities must be actively involved in decisions shaping the country's development agenda.

He said the Government had introduced measures to promote disability inclusion, including reserving 25 percent of its programmes and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

"We are saying there will never be meaningful development where we are actually leaving out 10 percent of our people. Those living with disabilities, they actually make up 10 percent of our population and we can't journey towards 2030 once we leave them out," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mutimbanyoka's remarks come amid calls for greater representation of people with disabilities in decision-making processes and improved access to economic and social opportunities.

Meanwhile, Senator Ishmael Zhou said women with disabilities continued to face disproportionate exclusion from development programmes despite Zimbabwe having established a legal and policy framework to promote their rights.

He called on the Government to increase financial support for organisations representing people with disabilities, saying inadequate funding was limiting their ability to address barriers faced by their constituencies.

"As I indicated, I think we are proud that Zimbabwe has a very strong framework for disability inclusion, and we have also come a long way in promoting the existence of organisations of persons with disabilities," Zhou said.

"However, we are still lagging behind in terms of providing budgetary support as Government to capacitate the organisations of persons with disabilities so that they are able to carry out the mandate in reducing all the barriers that were identified in the policy research," he added.

Zhou also highlighted the Persons with Disabilities Act No. 3 of 2025 as a key component of Zimbabwe's disability inclusion framework.

The conference comes as stakeholders push for stronger implementation of disability policies, adequate funding and meaningful participation of women and young people with disabilities in governance, economic empowerment and national development.