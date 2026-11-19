Only 15.1 per cent of Ugandans have access to safely managed drinking water, despite 81.4 per cent using improved water sources, according to new findings by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

The assessment also found widespread faecal contamination, with 88.9 per cent of drinking water samples collected from households containing E. coli, bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.

The presence of E. coli in drinking water indicates possible faecal contamination and the risk of exposure to disease-causing microorganisms that can cause diarrhoea and other illnesses.

Only 11.1 per cent of household water samples tested were free of the bacteria, while UBOS reported that approximately 89 per cent of households faced a risk of waterborne diseases.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The findings expose a major weakness in measuring Uganda's progress in water supply by the number of people using improved sources without adequately considering whether the water remains safe by the time it is consumed.

Presenting the findings during the 2026 African Statistics Day commemoration, Diana Nabukalu from UBOS's Directorate of Population and Social Statistics challenged stakeholders to look beyond the physical availability of water.

"If a household has a borehole nearby, does that mean the water is safe?" she asked.

Nabukalu explained that safely managed drinking water must come from an improved source located on household premises, be available when needed and meet required water-quality standards.

She said water could come from a protected source but still fail safety standards if it becomes contaminated before consumption.

The UBOS assessment tested water both at its source and after it had been collected and stored by households. The tests were conducted in laboratories under the Ministry of Water and Environment, using World Health Organisation drinking water guidelines and East African Community potable water specifications.

At the source, 42.1 per cent of the samples were free of E. coli, while 57.9 per cent were contaminated.

The situation was worse at household level, where only 11.1 per cent of samples were free of the bacteria.

The difference highlights the importance of handling, transportation and storage in maintaining water safety. Water that is relatively safe at its source can become contaminated before it is consumed.

Geographical differences were also evident. Teso recorded the highest household drinking water contamination rate at 98.3 per cent, while Kampala had the lowest at approximately 78.4 per cent.

At source level, improved drinking water sources in Teso and Tooro recorded contamination rates of approximately 83.6 per cent, while Bukedi had the lowest at about 14 per cent.

The findings come despite improvements in access to improved water sources over the past decade.

UBOS data show that the proportion of the population using improved drinking water sources increased from 71 per cent to 81 per cent nationally. In rural areas, the proportion rose from 67 per cent to 77 per cent.

However, household access to water on premises declined from 28.4 per cent in 2014 to 24.1 per cent in 2024.

Boreholes remain the leading source of drinking water, accounting for 39.2 per cent of households, followed by tap water at 28.1 per cent.

The gap between urban and rural access to safely managed water is also significant. While 31 per cent of the urban population has safely managed drinking water, the proportion in rural areas is only eight per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The assessment further highlighted sanitation and hygiene challenges that can increase exposure to contamination.

Only 43.6 per cent of households use improved toilet facilities, while 6.7 per cent have no toilet facilities. Karamoja recorded the highest proportion of households without toilet facilities at 60.2 per cent, compared with 0.5 per cent in Kampala.

Only 24.3 per cent of households had handwashing facilities with both water and soap, while 92 per cent reportedly disposed of waste improperly.

The findings were presented during discussions on institutionalising water and sanitation statistics for climate-resilient development, with the data expected to inform planning and investment in water, sanitation and hygiene services.