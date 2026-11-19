A new generation of wealthy tech founders are gearing up to give — but there are fears their contributions could hamper, rather than improve, the fight against HIV.

Nearly two years after the US cut its health funding dramatically, South Africa's HIV programmes are still playing catch-up.

A windfall could come from AI company founders who are promising to donate much of the astronomical sums they stand to gain when they list their companies on the stock market to charity.

Anthropic (maker of Claude), listed its shares on the stock exchange on 18 November — an Initial Public Offering (IPO) valued at nearly $1.4-trillion (about R23.8-trillion). OpenAI (maker of ChatGPT) valued at $1.1-trillion (about R18.8-trillion) is expected to do the same next year .

But although such support could greatly help in the HIV space, it needs to be carefully implemented to make sure it responds to and respects the real needs of vulnerable communities, HIV activists say.

Other funding sources, such as scaled-up government support, grassroots giving and private sector partnerships are needed to chart a balanced future.

"We're in what may be the most precarious moment in 45 years."

That's how Mitchell Warren, executive director of the United States (US)-based HIV advocacy organisation Avac, describes the global HIV response, nearly two years after President Donald Trump's administration slashed US health funding.

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In South Africa, programmes for the people hardest to reach and most at risk of HIV infection are still scrambling to recover.

But a rescue may be coming from an unlikely place: the multi-trillion-dollar fortunes of AI founders who have promised to give much of their wealth away when their companies are listed on the stock market.

However, whether that money arrives, and whether it will help the people who need it the most, is far from certain.

What was lost

South Africa pays for most of its government HIV programmes. Before the US cuts in early 2025, South Africa funded 76% of its response , including 90% of the antiretroviral (ARV) drugs given to people living with HIV in the world's largest treatment programme. The US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) supplied 17% and the Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB and Malaria 7% .

So the country didn't run short of ARVs. But US money filled the gaps the state didn't reach : testing, prevention and treatment for groups with a higher chance to get HIV, such as men who have sex with men, transgender women, sex workers, people who inject drugs, and adolescent girls and young women.

Keeping those services going, which involved tailor-made clinics for such groups including mobile clinics, is "significantly harder" now, Warren says. The US cuts were "so deep, so real, so hurtful, so retaliatory" that many programmes are "still reeling", he says. And the Global Fund, which is putting $345-million (about R5.84-billion) into South Africa's response in the current three-year cycle , is tapering its support to the country and will stop it entirely from 2034 .

The AI windfall

Anthropic (maker of Claude), listed its shares on the stock exchange on 18 November — an initial public offering (IPO) valued at nearly $1.4-trillion (about R23.8-trillion). OpenAI (maker of ChatGPT) valued at $1.1-trillion (about R18.8-trillion) is expected to do the same next year . OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman pledged in May 2024 to give most of his proceeds to charity. Anthropic's Dario Amodei and his co-founders have pledged 80% of theirs .

If those promises are honoured, the resulting sums could dwarf anything global health giving has seen to date. The two companies' pledges alone could add up to $100-billion (about R1.69-trillion) a year . Compare this with the Gates Foundation, one of the biggest donors in global health currently, which gave away around $8.5-billion (about R144-billion) in 2025.

An early sign of what this AI-fuelled giving boom could look like came on 29 October , when the Global Fund approved a mechanism to unlock new philanthropic money for malaria programmes. The so-called Malaria Impact Accelerator could add billions of dollars to the fund's grants by 2031, by allowing philanthropic donors to supplement the Global Fund's existing malaria funding.

The Global Fund doesn't name the philanthropic donors who have pledged towards the fund, or the sums involved beyond a $1-billion (about R16.9-billion) donation target that needs to be raised by the end of March. But GiveWell, a US-based nonprofit that coordinates and directs philanthropic donations , says it's aiming to spend at least $2.5-billion (about R42.3-billion) in new malaria funding from 2027 to 2032, and "potentially several times that amount".

Warren says there are conversations about doing the same for HIV. Such funders are unlikely to write small cheques, he says, and a great use of the grants would be to further scale up lenacapavir , the six-monthly HIV prevention injection which was launched in June in South Africa.

If between one and two million HIV-negative people take the jab each year , the country could end Aids as a public health problem by 2043.

"There's a huge opportunity to go bigger and faster," Warren says, but it can't be "just a procurement exercise", he adds. Health workers must be trained, demand created and key populations (groups with a higher chance of getting HIV) involved.

A question of strategy

But not everyone is cheering. Many of the new donors have previously expressed support for " effective altruism ", a heavily metrics-driven philosophy that prioritises saving the most lives per dollar.

Brett Davidson, a New York-based South African veteran journalist and former director of the media and narratives division of the Open Society Foundations public health programme , says a drawback of this ideology is that it can overlook the need to tackle the injustices that drive disease. "It's just about saving the largest number of lives in the most cost-effective way. It's not interested in systemic transformation," he says.

Margaret McCluskey, a Washington, DC-based senior strategic advisor to The Aurum Institute, a leading South African healthcare research body, fears a shift to technology-focused solutions might lead to interventions lacking in technical, on-the-ground expertise. "Will they understand that they need epidemiologists to tell them what the problems are?"

She also worries about a bias towards novelty. "Everybody wants something new. But there are things that work that have been abandoned, and should be funded."

Other options: grassroots and government

There are more ways to raise the required funds to right South Africa's HIV funding, HIV activists and programme consultants say. One source of support, which many nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have increasingly turned to, is small-scale, or grassroots philanthropy, which draws on the generosity of ordinary people rather than just the super-wealthy.

An example of this is giving circles, a growing form of community philanthropy, which can be harnessed to steer support towards NGOs and civil society groups that have been struggling since the US cuts. Davidson, in New York, says he is a member of such a circle formed at the start of this year consisting of South Africans living abroad. The circle supports Shout-It-Now, an organisation that delivers free sexual and reproductive health services to South African youth, including HIV prevention and gender-based violence support. As of mid-November, it had raised $7 500 (about R127 000).

Shout-It-Now, which was almost 90% funded by Pepfar before the US cuts , is looking to crowdfunding as one way to future-proof its finances. The point isn't just to raise cash, says Pontsho Pilane, the organisation's external affairs director, but to connect South Africans living abroad around a common cause to "give back to their country".

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Corporate South Africa is another potential fundraising target, says Shout-It-Now chief executive Ntombifikile Mtshali. But unlocking funding from the private sector and wealthy individuals in the country means first you need to change minds, she says: "A lot of people in corporate South Africa, in the rest of society, think HIV is no longer a problem, because they know what it used to look like, and it no longer looks like that."

She welcomes that the South African government is increasingly coming to the table when NGOs ask them to partner on grant applications, says Mtshali. This is a prerequisite for many donors nowadays, she says, as donors want local buy-in to ensure that projects will last beyond the duration of the initial grant.

Rebuilding, not replacing

For all the pain they brought, the upheavals of the last two years offer opportunities to rebuild South Africa's HIV programmes better than they were before, says Warren.

"After an earthquake, architects don't build back the exact same buildings that fell," he says. "By definition, they were not resilient buildings." The task now is to build ones that last, he says.

Heather Sherwin, a Cape Town-based expert in global health financing, agrees. South Africa's challenge is now to ensure that it moves to an integrated HIV service model that maintains funding for at-risk groups, while also retaining the many skilled staff who were trained and paid through aid-funded HIV schemes. "There's all these very skilled people who can really add to the system," she says.

Sherwin favours locally-grounded interventions, and does not believe in waiting for OpenAI and the other AI giants to step into the breach and save South Africa's HIV programmes. "We don't yet know how AI philanthropy will use their money in Africa, and specifically for HIV," she says. "I think it's short-sighted to think that they will come in and replace what was lost."

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter .