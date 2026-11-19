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Effective interventions exist for many neglected gynaecological conditions. The challenge is ensuring that national health systems are organised, equipped, and financed to deliver them.

Picture a 15-year-old girl who misses school every month because of heavy menstrual bleeding. She feels dizzy and exhausted, but is told that what she is experiencing is simply part of becoming a woman. Even when she seeks help, a healthcare provider may dismiss her symptoms as normal. She does not know that her condition can be assessed and treated.

Her experience reflects a much wider problem. Across Africa, women and girls continue to live with conditions that cause pain, disability, stigma and lost opportunities, not necessarily because effective interventions do not exist, but because health systems too often fail to recognise their needs and provide appropriate care.

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Heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB), obstetric fistula and female genital schistosomiasis (FGS) often go undiagnosed and untreated. HMB affects 10–30% of women of reproductive age in Africa, and up to 56 million women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa may have FGS. Approximately 500,000 women and girls worldwide live with obstetric fistula, with the greatest burden in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

Although clinically different, these conditions reveal how women's health needs can fall between the cracks. Established programmes, financing priorities, and pathways to care fail to prioritize these conditions across health systems.

For women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding, symptoms are often normalised, delaying diagnosis and treatment. Obstetric fistula exposes failures in timely access to emergency obstetric care, while women already living with the condition face further barriers to surgical repair and rehabilitation. FGS—a gynecological condition caused by waterborne parasites—frequently goes unrecognised because neglected tropical disease programmes and sexual and reproductive health services operate separately, even though women need care from both.

These are different failures, but they raise a common political question: if effective interventions exist, why do so many women still struggle to access them?

Part of the answer lies in how health priorities are set. National health strategies, essential service packages, and government budgets determine which conditions receive attention, which services are available, and what health systems are expected to deliver. When women's needs are inadequately reflected in these decisions, even proven interventions can remain out of reach.

This is not simply a question of resources, although financing constraints are real. It is also about how existing resources are allocated, how services are organised, and whether health systems are accountable for meeting women's needs beyond pregnancy and childbirth.

Consider FGS. In Kenya, efforts to integrate its recognition and treatment into existing sexual and reproductive health services have demonstrated how programmes can work across traditional boundaries. But translating such approaches into routine care requires sustained investment, trained providers, appropriate diagnostics, and clear responsibilities across programmes.

The lesson is broader than any single condition. Integration cannot mean adding new responsibilities to already stretched health services without providing the resources and capacity to deliver them.

So what needs to change?

First, governments must make these conditions explicit priorities within relevant national health policies, essential service packages, and Universal Health Coverage plans. Recognition in policy is not sufficient on its own, but it provides a foundation for allocating resources, defining responsibilities, and monitoring progress.

Second, those priorities must be reflected in financing and service delivery. This does not necessarily mean creating new vertical programmes. It means strengthening existing primary healthcare, reproductive health and maternal health services, while ensuring access to specialist care where needed. Depending on the condition, that may require investments in provider training, diagnostics, medicines, emergency obstetric services, surgical care or referral systems.

Third, accountability must extend beyond whether a policy exists or a programme has been launched. The more meaningful questions are whether women receive timely diagnoses, can afford appropriate treatment, complete referrals, and experience improvements in their health and quality of life. Existing national and regional monitoring systems should help answer these questions.

This agenda is becoming more urgent as health financing comes under pressure. Official development assistance declined sharply in 2025, adding to the challenges facing countries already working with constrained health budgets. Stronger domestic leadership and resource mobilisation are essential, but international partners must also continue supporting country-led priorities, particularly where additional investment is needed to expand access to care.

There is a compelling economic case for doing so. Research by the McKinsey Health Institute and the World Economic Forum suggests that closing the broader women's health gap could add up to US$1 trillion annually to global GDP by 2040. Yet women's health should not have to be justified solely by its economic returns. Freedom from preventable suffering, access to appropriate treatment, and the ability to live with dignity are important outcomes in their own right.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Pathfinder International, the Global Leaders Network, and PMNCH brought these overlooked conditions into a shared policy conversation among health leaders, funders, researchers, and women’s health advocates. The 5th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) from 23rd - 27th November in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the inaugural Women's Health Africa Summit in Abuja, Nigeria on 1 December provide a further opportunity to advance that discussion with governments and partners, connecting it to existing national and continental health priorities.

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The task now is to turn that momentum into decisions about what health systems will recognise, what governments and partners will finance, and how progress will be measured.

For the girl missing school because of heavy bleeding, these decisions are not abstract. They determine whether she will continue to suffer in silence or find a healthcare provider who recognises her symptoms and can offer effective treatment.

That is the real test of political commitment to gynaecological health: not whether these conditions receive greater attention, but whether women and girls experience better care when they need it.

Dr Amina Dorayi - Regional Portfolio Director, West and Central Africa, Pathfinder International

Dr Lwazi Manzi, Head of Secretariat of the Global Leaders Network for Women, Children and Adolescent Health, Private Office of the President of South Africa

Rajat Khosla, Executive Director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health