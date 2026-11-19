Scientists created an HIV prevention jab that almost always works. Getting people to use it is a different sort of science. Meet Saiqa Mullick, one of its leading practitioners.

Saiqa Mullick grew up in Nairobi, where her mother woke her at 4.30am to study before school. Today she leads implementation science at Wits RHI, making sure HIV breakthroughs reach the people who need them.

She trained as a doctor when there was no HIV treatment, and watched patients die of opportunistic infections such as TB and pneumonia. Later, after treating dozens of children in paediatrics, she switched to public health, looking for a way to make a bigger impact.

When she set up Wits RHI's implementation science directorate in 2014, colleagues stopped at her door to ask what exactly she did. Today she is one of the country's most respected people in the field, known for her calm and her refusal to micromanage.

She keeps a clutter-free desk, looks at photographs of architecture and art to unwind and once wanted to be a tourist when she grew up. In a way, she says, she has become one.

It is only in this century that implementation science — the study of how to turn scientific discoveries into everyday practices — has been consistently applied in healthcare, but a popular analogy for its importance hearkens back to 1617, the year John Woodall of the East India Company observed that citrus cured scurvy.

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Despite this knowledge and subsequent confirmations of it, the Royal Navy only provided citrus to sailors in 1795 , by which time scurvy had killed a staggering number of sailors, deaths that might have been prevented if the science around citrus and scurvy had been properly taken up.

If there's one country that can't afford to let good science go to waste (or lead to waste) it's resource-constrained South Africa, home to the world's biggest HIV epidemic, and several other overlapping health crises.

Saiqa Mullick, the director of implementation science at Wits RHI (formerly known as Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute), is right at the top of a short list of highly regarded implementation science coordinators working in South Africa.

" I don't like clutter," she says, seated in an office that would not be out of place in a design magazine centre spread, with its one teal wall, single peace lily and impeccably spaced artworks, all of them studies in colour.

She adds, "I think that a messy desk actually reflects your state of mind," although she admits it took work to "unclutter" her own life.

"I used to have 20 windows open on my laptop at one time, and I'd be doing all these different things, but I've come to realise that efficiency comes from finishing one thing properly."

There is more to the space than this, however, and Mullick concedes that she has long felt "like there's an artistic person trapped inside a scientific mind".

"My phone is full of pictures of nice architecture, or beautiful art. Decompression, for me, is taking a picture of something pretty, and just allowing myself to be absorbed in the enjoyment of that image, not thinking," she says, adding that she once embarked on a course on interior design, but couldn't complete it due to the demands on her time.

And those demands are legion.

In 2014, when Mullick established the Wits RHI Implementation Science Directorate, it was just her and "half of another seconded staff member". A decade later, she was leading a team of 600 people. US funding cuts have shrunk that number closer to 200, but the Directorate's cachet has arguably never been higher, for reasons that were compellingly explained to me by Helen Rees, the founder and director of Wits RHI.

"For a long time implementation science was an afterthought, but in recent years it has become a priority. Developers have gone from asking 'We've got a product, now how do we roll it out?' to 'We might have a product, how would we roll it out?' It's a fundamental shift that has happened because we've seen how mistakes in how a product is introduced can be really costly," she said.

One of the studies Mullick is leading currently, Len4PrEP , could have a big impact on HIV in South Africa. It looks at how best to roll out lenacapavir (LEN) — a six-monthly injection that is almost foolproof in preventing an HIV-negative person from getting the virus — at government clinics. (HIV prevention medicines like LEN are also called pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP . Public health facilities also stock a daily HIV prevention pill.)

"In South Africa we have had daily oral PrEP available since 2016, and what we're doing in this study is providing an additional choice of lenacapavir, which is currently being opened at 360 sites , and learning lessons from that study that can inform the early roll-out," she explains, in an accent that is unmistakably British, and posh, but more My Fair Lady than Florence Pugh.

Mullick takes the lead in communicating new findings as they come in, like the fact that 86% of clients prefer the LEN injection over the daily pill. A high number of men are asking for LEN, which has not been the case with oral PrEP, and many of the clients are what Mullick calls "PrEP naïve", meaning they've never had PrEP before, and have come in specifically to ask for LEN. Other findings appear nondescript, like the fact that men are generally preferring the arm as the injection site with most women preferring the buttock, but insights like these can make an enormous difference.

"It's about choice," she says,

"People want choice in PrEP. They want choice in service delivery, with some preferring mobile clinics and others normal primary healthcare clinics. And they want to be able to choose where they get injected," she says.

Before ART

Mullick — and this explains the accent — was born in Nairobi, in Spring Valley, Westlands, on the edge of the Karura Forest. Her grandparents emigrated to Kenya in the early 1900s, when Nairobi was little more than a railway camp.

"I often think about the courage this took, to get on a boat and sail off for a very different continent, with nothing. Somehow, my maternal grandparents managed to put several of their eight children through a tertiary education."

Mullick's mother Fehmida, who passed away last year, was a doctor. Mullick's late father studied engineering and ultimately founded his own company, Abdul Mullick Associates Ltd (today AMA Consulting Engineers). Inspired by their own parents, they inculcated work ethic.

"We saw them grinding. Sometimes my father would leave at four in the morning for a site visit, and he would return after 11, because he didn't want to waste money on a hotel," Mullick recalls.

"It was the same thing with education. My mother used to wake me up very early in the morning because she believed that if you do your reading for two hours before you go to school, from 4.30 to 6.30, you retain more than if you read for twice as long later in the day," she says.

As the eldest of three children, all girls, Mullick remembers her mother studying for a master's in community health when her two sisters were really young.

"She'd put a mattress on the floor, and have her books and things out, and the babies among them. She's my enduring inspiration," says Mullick, who knew in high school that she was going to be a doctor.

"When you see your mother doing something all day it becomes ordinary. Two of my uncles were doctors, and some of the other aunts and uncles were married to doctors, and so my plan was always to follow in their footsteps and go to medical school."

After a moment's reflection Mullick admits that medicine wasn't, in fact, her first calling.

"We'd often be out in Nairobi with our parents, and they'd say, 'Those people look like tourists.' I thought they always seemed to be having fun, and decided I wanted to be a tourist when I was older. In some respects, I think I've achieved that," says Mullick, who travels extensively for work today, leading a project — Project PrEP — that supports the roll-out of PrEP in 12 countries across three continents.

It wasn't until she was well into her 20s that Mullick left Kenya, however.

"My parents were keen for me to remain nearby, so after my A-levels I enrolled in medical school at the University of Nairobi. It was still a major transition, from this protected private school to a class of 170 people from all kinds of backgrounds. And so smart, you know. I had to adapt, and found that it came quite naturally."

Mullick graduated in 1991, and interned in Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya's largest referral hospital.

"This was in the pre-antiretroviral therapy (ART) days, and we were watching people wasting away and then dying of opportunistic infections like cryptococcal meningitis and Kaposi's sarcoma," she says, recalling a particularly shocking tragedy. (Opportunistic infections are illnesses caused by germs that take advantage of a weakened immune system , such as in people with advanced HIV.)

"As interns we had to 'clerk' patients, and a day came when I took a detailed history from a patient, then left the room briefly to go and get a blood pressure cuff and some other things I needed for the physical examination. When I came back the patient was gone, and there was this atmosphere of unease in the ward. Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection of the central nervous system, and the patient was so confused he jumped out of the window and took his own life."

Such was Mullick's introduction to the HIV epidemic, and to a health system deeply unprepared to respond to it.

Trial by fire

After completing her internship, she worked in paediatrics as a senior house officer at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, with a view to one day becoming a paediatrician.

"I thought that was my path, but after seeing and treating dozens of kids' bronchopneumonia and gastroenteritis I wondered if there was something I could do to make a bigger impact."

Around this time her mother was mentoring a doctor with a deep interest in public health, and after shadowing this person's work in a women's health clinic Mullick thought that might be the way to go. She applied to the public health master's programmes at both the Université Libre de Bruxelles and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and was accepted by both. Rather than choose, she did two degrees back to back, completing her second master's in 1999. The experience of mingling and collaborating with people from very different backgrounds greatly added to her understanding of public health, says Mullick, who started looking at where it might be interesting to work, and set her sights on South Africa, where HIV was taking a devastating toll.

"I reached out to Durban-based South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), then under the leadership of Salim Abdool Karim ( now the director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA, Caprisa ), who employed me. That was when my real work started," says Mullick, who describes her first year as "trial by fire".

"There was a dearth of public health specialists in the country at the time, and new hires tended to be given an extraordinary level of responsibility," says Mullick, who was assigned to a national antenatal HIV and syphilis surveillance project within months of arriving in South Africa.

She remembers being in a meeting with the country's nine provincial coordinators at a time when she didn't know there were nine provinces, although there was an upside to her ignorance.

"I was put on a committee quite early on writing the ART guidelines, and let's just say there weren't too many women of colour on those committees, but because I was kind of agnostic [with respect to the country's history] I didn't worry about it too much."

Mullick was also set to work on clinical trials of early HIV prevention products.

"Do you remember the Pro 2000 gel ?" she asks, referring to an experimental topical vaginal microbicide gel that was developed to prevent the sexual transmission of HIV.

"It was one of the prevention products in trials at the time. It was ultimately discontinued [clinical trials demonstrated it did not effectively reduce HIV transmission compared to a placebo] but for me it was an early introduction to HIV prevention products, particularly with a focus on adolescent girls and young women," says Mullick, who, after a couple of years at the SAMRC was asked by researcher Mags Beksinska if she would help to establish the Durban branch of Wits RHI, "starting out in a little office next to a shopping centre, with a gnome out front in a little garden."

"I was specifically asked to head up a national sexually transmitted infections (STI) initiative funded by the (US-based) Kaiser Family Foundation," says Mullick, who was hired for her ability rather than her knowledge.

"I locked myself in a room for a week to read up on the subject," she admits, adding, "Some say your career finds you. This has been my experience all along, but you have to seize the opportunities that come your way.".

Today, Mullick is considered a world expert on STIs, serving on the World Health Organisation STI Global Guidelines Development Group, and giving plenary addresses on the subject at some of the world's biggest healthcare gatherings, most recently in October in Prague at the World Congress of the International Union against Sexually Transmitted Infections.

It is difficult to imagine her suffering painfully from social anxiety, but she insists this was the case.

"I took a Xanax once before a small meeting, just to get my nerves down. I was asked a question and proceeded to give a whole background, only to forget what the question was. After that I was like, okay, never again."

Converting the doubters

In 2002, Mullick was headhunted by the New York-based Population Council , and for the next 12 years, from a new home in Johannesburg, she travelled the continent, leading a multi-country programme called Frontiers in Reproductive Health for two of those years.

In 2014, just as she was beginning to question the relevance and impact of the work she was doing, Mullick received a call from Rees, inviting her to return to Wits RHI to set up an implementation science directorate.

"The basic idea was that everyone is doing these clinical trials to get effective products approved, with little thought to how these products are actually going to get to people who need them. We set out to address this gap in an evidence-based way, and that's been my driving passion ever since," says Mullick, who considers herself fortunate to have had several strong female mentors.

"Starting with my mother, then Mags, then Helen, all of whom saw promise and put their trust in me without micromanaging, something I try to replicate today as a leader."

The initial resistance to Mullick's appointment was significant, however.

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"I had people hanging on the office door, saying, 'So what is it that you do, exactly?'"

Mullick's strategy for converting doubters was to demonstrate impact, and she was able to do this early on through her work on two major health projects focusing on the reproductive health needs of young girls, funded by the Gates Foundation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

But if she were to choose one teachable example of a product that didn't do as well as it might have — a product crying out for an implementation science approach — it would be the story of a long-acting subdermal contraceptive called Implanon NXT , which the South African government introduced in 2014 to expand contraceptive choice.

"Studies had shown that the product was effective, but after a successful South African launch the uptake of the product suddenly fell."

Mullick and her team were called in to find out why, and soon established that early removal of the contraceptive was the problem.

"To be truly effective it needs to remain in the body for years, yet the median period between insertion and removal was about eight months, mainly due to side effects, and there were also rumours and misinformation contributing to some of those removals." Half of the clients who were interviewed could not recall being told about side effects, and a quarter said they had not been briefed on the effectiveness of the product.

"In short, the product was fine, but the programme wasn't designed to learn and adjust. Had implementation science been done, you would have seen stronger provider training. The community would have been prepared better, counselling would have been improved and we would have put monitoring in place, so that programmatic problems could have been picked up earlier, allowing time to adapt."

Brainless Netflix

Today, there's much more awareness of what implementation science actually is. Mullick explains it well.

"It's really multidisciplinary. You need service delivery models that have been proven in real world settings. You've got to engage with communities. You need monitoring systems in place. You have the planning and the budgeting side of things. You have to ensure that products are affordable, and that's where our market shaping team comes in, working with generic pharmaceutical companies to get these technologies cheaper. You've got to have guidelines in place. It's a whole value chain," she says.

To work across such a range of spheres takes a special type of leader, Rees told me, praising Mullick's "excellent diplomacy skills", and her ability to listen to what people are saying, "and if convinced change direction". Other of her colleagues praised her calm, and ability to see and back peoples' potential without micromanaging, comments which, when I repeat them, draw a characteristically humble response from Mullick.

"We are a lot of strong personalities working across many different portfolios, but it works because there's a uniting vision, in the fact that we are all trying to improve evidence-based access for technologies that improve health, particularly for those that are underserved," she says.

It would make for a powerful conclusion to the conversation but Mullick is not the "final word" type, and we end up discussing the therapeutic value of "brainless Netflix".

"I'm watching Younger at the moment. It's about ageism in the workplace basically," she says, and then quick as a flash: "Wait, you're not going to give away my age, are you?"

We have a good laugh about that.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism . Sign up for the newsletter .