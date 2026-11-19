With the COP31 (known fully as the Conference of the Parties) global climate talks now in full swing in Antalya, Türkiye - firmly focused on implementation and turning climate commitments into tangible action - The Green Connection expresses "deep disappointment" at the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's dismissal of community and civil society appeals against the 3D seismic survey that Searcher Geodata UK Limited, a seismic data company, proposes to conduct off South Africa's West Coast, some 220 km offshore between St Helena Bay and Hondeklip Bay. The now dismissed appeals challenged the authorisation of the project, which involves airguns repeatedly blasting extremely loud pulses into the ocean to map geological structures beneath the seabed for possible oil and gas deposits.

According to The Green Connection's Outreach Ambassador, Neville van Rooy, "Rather than overturn the authorisation, Minister (David) Maynier has opted to add conditions strengthening the role of the Fisheries Liaison Officer. This and earlier decisions - which enable further fossil fuel exploration - seem counterintuitive at a time when climate change is intensifying and the need to transition decisively to low-carbon energy sources has never been greater. Now is the time for the Global South to stand firm in demanding climate justice, protecting vulnerable coastal communities and marine ecosystems, and resisting new fossil fuel developments that risk locking us into decades of further emissions and leaving us with stranded assets. But this gets harder to do when our own government still promotes offshore oil and gas exploration."

For The Green Connection, defending South Africa's oceans means safeguarding the food security, cultural heritage and economic survival of small-scale fishers and coastal communities, whose voices are often left behind in decision-making.

A healthy marine ecosystem is not a luxury. It is a lifeline that an estimated 147 South African fishing communities – nearly 30,000 fisher households and around 30,000 subsistence fishers – depend on. And it is also a constitutional birthright for future generations. Allowing seismic blasting to proceed, without what is considered to be thorough environmental and socio-economic accountability, risks undermining the foundations of sustainable coastal livelihoods.

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The Green Connection's Advocacy Lead, Lisa Makaula says, "While the Minister's ruling introduces amended conditions relating to the role of a Fisheries Liaison Officer, these adjustments cannot remedy what we believe are serious flaws in the authorisation, including the failure to assess the climate impacts of producing and using the fossil fuels the survey is searching for. Nor do they address the project's underlying constitutional and environmental concerns. Our courts have emphasised – including in landmark rulings concerning the Wild Coast and Block 5/6/7 – that offshore oil and gas exploration cannot be authorised without properly considering harm to marine life, climate impacts and the livelihoods of small-scale fishers and their families."

The Green Connection maintains that the ocean is a shared resource that must be protected for everyone, particularly those whose heritage and livelihoods are intrinsically connected to it. The organisation argues that, although a seismic survey is only the first step in the search for oil and gas – long before anyone knows whether commercially viable oil or gas reserves exist – its ultimate purpose is to facilitate the extraction and burning of more harmful fossil fuels.

"What we keep coming back to is the fact that climate change and its devastating impacts are already here. Global temperatures continue to rise because we have failed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly enough. Climate change and the pollution from burning fossil fuels continue to have devastating impacts on our soil, our water, the quality of air we breathe and the quality of life we have. Continuing to search for new oil and gas reserves at this critical time takes South Africa in the opposite direction to where we need to go. Instead of putting our marine ecosystems at risk in pursuit of more fossil fuels, we should be protecting our oceans and accelerating a just transition to renewable energy – one that safeguards small-scale fishers, coastal communities and future generations," adds van Rooy.

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At COP31, the South African government has claimed it is committed to climate action, and the need for finance to respond to the climate change crisis. However, according to The Green Connection, this gets harder to believe when the Minister of Environment continues to uphold authorisations for oil and gas projects in the country's oceans.

"As COP31 turns the world's attention to implementation, we call on government to align South Africa's ocean governance with its climate commitments. That means halting new fossil fuel exploration and investing more fully in the just transition - which would also protect the small-scale fishers and coastal communities who depend on a healthy ocean for their food, culture and livelihoods," concludes van Rooy.