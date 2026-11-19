About 30 ships carrying medicine supplies are waiting at Durban port, worsening shortages at public hospitals and clinics across South Africa.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says three provinces face blocked supplier accounts over unpaid bills, while authorities work to clear shipping delays.

Patients at public hospitals and clinics are struggling to get medicines as about 30 ships carrying medical supplies remain stuck in a backlog at Durban port.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the delays are making medicine shortages worse across South Africa, affecting treatments for several illnesses, including mental health conditions.

South Africa imports about 95% of its medicines, leaving patients vulnerable when international shipments are delayed.

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Motsoaledi said suppliers had confirmed that medicines ordered from overseas had reached Durban but were still waiting to be unloaded and processed.

A new computer system introduced at the port has also contributed to the delays.

Motsoaledi said he had approached the Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, who was working with Transnet to identify containers carrying medicines and move them through the port faster.

And he hopes the situation will improve by the end of the week.

But the port backlog is only one of several problems affecting medicine supplies.

Problems in the Middle East are also affecting medicine supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping route between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's busiest routes for oil and other goods.

Tensions in the region have disrupted shipping, affecting the movement of ingredients used to make medicines.

South Africa does not manufacture its own active pharmaceutical ingredients and relies on imports and these international disruptions are adding to medicine shortages at public hospitals and clinics.

Motsoaledi said some pharmaceutical companies had also failed to meet manufacturing standards, forcing the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to take action.

Companies that fail inspections risk having production lines or entire factories shut down.

The country has 96 companies contracted to supply medicines, including 11 that provide antiretroviral treatment for people living with HIV.

"When a company cannot supply, we are allowed by law to look elsewhere, and that's what the provinces have been allowed to do," Motsoaledi said.

Unpaid bills have made the situation worse.

Suppliers have blocked accounts belonging to the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and North West because the provinces have failed to settle outstanding invoices.

The Health Department has given them until the end of the week to pay.

Motsoaledi warned that he would approach provincial premiers if the payments were not made.

However, he said even provinces that had paid their suppliers were experiencing shortages.

For patients living with HIV, Motsoaledi said provinces were required to keep three months' worth of antiretroviral medicines in reserve.

About 6.1 million people receive this treatment in South Africa.

"If there's any facility that is short of ARVs, it will just be a logistical problem, not that there are no ARVs in the country," he said.

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Doctors have also been advised to prescribe suitable alternatives when certain medicines are unavailable.

Motsoaledi gave the example of furosemide, also known as Lasix, where smaller tablet strengths can be combined to provide the required dose.

The department has sent instructions to provincial health departments and facilities on which medicines can be substituted.

Motsoaledi said the government was working to reduce South Africa's dependence on imported medicines by increasing local production.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently opened a unit at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to help develop local medicine manufacturing.

But for now, patients remain at the mercy of delayed shipments, struggling suppliers and unpaid provincial bills.