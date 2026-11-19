African civil society groups urged developed countries to move from climate pledges to measurable action, demanding accountable fossil fuel reductions and financing that does not deepen Africa's debt.

African civil society organisations (CSOs) on Wednesday urged developed countries to turn climate pledges into funding and measurable action, warning that COP31 risks closing without tangible gains for vulnerable communities.

The groups, brought together under the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), said the negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, exposed a widening gap between promises and delivery.

"The climate crisis is no longer a crisis of ambition. It is a crisis of delivery," they said in a statement titled "From Promises to Proof: Our Call in Antalya".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Augustine Njamnshi, chair of the Political and Technical Affairs Committee of the PACJA Board, read the statement at a press conference on assessing the talks, two days before its scheduled close.

The intervention came as COP31 remained deadlocked over climate finance, fossil fuels and a just transition. The presidency said 21 issues were unresolved, with revised negotiating texts expected early Thursday ahead of Friday's scheduled close.

A draft agreement released on Monday proposed stronger action to move away from fossil fuels and tripling adaptation finance to at least $120 billion annually by 2035, PREMIUM TIMES reported. Neither proposal had been agreed, with divisions persisting over funding levels, contributors and the use of grants rather than loans.

The groups said African communities were already experiencing droughts, floods, food insecurity and displacement despite contributing little to the causes of climate change.

"The credibility of this COP will, therefore, not be measured by speeches, declarations or catchy headlines. It will be measured by whether those most responsible for the climate crisis deliver action, finance and accountability at the scale required," they said.

Call for fossil fuel accountability

In addition, the groups called on developed countries and major emitters to specify how much they would reduce fossil fuel dependence, by when and how progress would be assessed.

They warned against using flexibility in previous agreements and voluntary initiatives to justify delays, arguing that continued public financing of fossil fuels, new oil and gas expansion and subsidies were inconsistent with climate leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Countries with the greatest responsibility for emissions and the strongest capacity to respond should bear the greatest accountability, they said.

Finance, not more discussion

The groups described climate finance as the central test of trust in the negotiations, rejecting its treatment as charity.

"Climate finance is an obligation grounded in responsibility, equity and commitments already made under the Convention and Paris Agreement," the statement read.

They also criticised what they described as developed countries' preference for a finance work programme that functions as a discussion forum, with non-binding outputs and no new financial obligations.

The financing gap, they argued, reflected political choices rather than simply a shortage of resources, warning that borrowing to respond to climate impacts was worsening financial pressures on African countries.

The groups called for policies that expand electricity access, support green industries, create jobs and strengthen resilience.

"Africa does not seek permission to develop. We seek a fair opportunity to develop differently," the statement said.

As the COP31 deliberations end on Friday, 20 November, PACJA called on governments to prioritise decisions that improve conditions for impacted communities, adding that the true measure of COP31's success will be delivering people-centred policies rather than another round of promises.