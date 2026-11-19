NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 19 -- Kenyan long-distance runner Irene Cheptai has been elevated to the 2026 Sydney Marathon women's champion following the stripping of Peres Jepchirchir's title after the latter was handed a three-year doping ban.

Cheptai had finished second behind Jepchirchir in the race, clocking 2:22:11.

Jepchirchir, the reigning World Marathon champion, was handed a three-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after admitting to the use of the prohibited substance EPO (erythropoietin).

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In an announcement on Thursday, the AIU said Cheptai's elevation to champion would be formally ratified after the mandatory 30-day appeal period, marking a career-defining milestone for the former World Cross Country champion on the global road-running circuit.

Her elevation to the top of the Sydney podium caps a remarkable campaign, defined not only by her elite endurance but also by an extraordinary display of sportsmanship.

Alongside her impending title confirmation, Cheptai has been named a finalist for the 2026 World Athletics International Fair Play Award.

The prestigious nomination recognises a remarkable act of generosity during the Sydney Marathon, when Cheptai handed her own hydration bottle to Australian Paralympian Michael Roeger near the 30km mark.

The gesture, which quickly went viral, earned her widespread admiration, with the Kenyan celebrated for putting compassion ahead of competition.

Now, following Jepchirchir's disqualification, Cheptai is set to add an even bigger milestone to her career: her maiden World Marathon Majors title, a fitting reward for a performance that has brought together athletic excellence and the true spirit of sportsmanship.