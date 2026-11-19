Khartoum, (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris reviewed the final preparations for the launch of the environmental sanitation campaign across all localities of Khartoum State on Thursday. The campaign will be held under his patronage, with the participation of ministers, state institutions and various sectors of the Sudanese people.

This came during a meeting held at his office on Wednesday with Minister of Minerals and Chairman of the Khartoum State Environmental Sanitation Committee, Noureldaim Taha; Prime Minister's Adviser Musleh Nassar; Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza; Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali; and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare Dr. Abubakr Koko Dahiya.

In a press statement, the Minister of Minerals confirmed that all arrangements and preparations had been completed for the campaign to commence as scheduled on Thursday. He explained that the committee had directed all ministries, units, authorities, public and private institutions, and banks to clean, beautify, landscape and illuminate their facades, main entrances and surrounding squares, as well as remove debris and weeds from the surrounding areas.

He noted that the campaign would continue as part of efforts to support Khartoum State and its institutions.

The Minister of Minerals expressed his appreciation to the Sudanese people from various sectors, as well as institutions, companies, banks and all those who had expressed their readiness to participate in and contribute to the success of the campaign.