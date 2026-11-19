Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar was briefed on the projects of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sudan.

During his meeting with an ICRC delegation, headed by Mamadou Sow, Director of Operations for Africa, at his office on Wednesday, Agar commended the humanitarian role the organisation has continued to play in Sudan, particularly its ongoing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable groups and its contributions to supporting several service sectors in the country.

In a press statement following the meeting, Sow said that the ICRC delegation had reaffirmed to the TSC Vice-President its continued commitment to providing humanitarian services to the Sudanese people and standing by them during this sensitive phase in the country's history.

Agar also commended the cooperation and encouragement extended to the ICRC's teams working in various parts of Sudan, which had facilitated their mission. He added that the Sudanese people had demonstrated a high level of cooperation and solidarity during the war, helping to mitigate its consequences and impact.

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For his part, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Sudan, Lorenzo Carafi, said that, as part of its humanitarian efforts, the delegation was currently receiving representatives from ten donor countries, underscoring the importance of its projects in Sudan.

He explained that the ICRC delegation had briefed the TSC Vice-President on the current humanitarian situation in Sudan and the population's need for humanitarian assistance.