Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jaber on Wednesday chaired an expanded meeting with the Sudanese Businesspersons and Employers Federation and the Banking Union at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS).

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Industry and Trade, the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, the CBOS Governor, and representatives of several economic entities.

Jaber pledged to address all existing economic obstacles and challenges facing the private sector, and to establish specialized committees to resolve them, ensuring the smooth flow of commercial activity at the required level in the post-war period and facilitating the transition from a resilience economy to a recovery economy.

In a press statement, Chairman of the Exporters Chamber, Wajdi Mirghani, said the meeting reviewed CBOS policies aimed at supporting production and productivity and maximizing exports, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation and the facilities provided by the Ministry of Trade to the private sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that the meeting agreed that economic recovery could only be achieved through increased production and exports. It also agreed to establish joint committees comprising representatives of the executive branch and the private sector to follow up on proposals and review their implementation within two weeks.

Mirghani affirmed that the meeting was marked by a strong sense of national responsibility and that the private sector fully supports the state's vision. He noted that Sudan possesses sufficient resources and capabilities, stressing that the current phase requires concerted efforts from all parties.

For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Businesspersons and Employers Federation, Ali Salah Ali, said the meeting discussed foreign exchange challenges and combating smuggling. He stressed that the economy represents an utmost priority and affirmed that the Federation would fully discharge its role in addressing impediments and supporting the state's efforts to ease the cost of living for citizens.