Fed Steel Engineering has repaired broken school desks at Chiwoko Primary School in Lilongwe as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) work on education.

The company, which makes school furniture, hospital beds and other products, handed over the repaired desks at a ceremony at the school on Monday.

Fedson Selwin, speaking for the company, said quality education starts with the learning environment, including the desks pupils use.

"Quality education starts with the quality of desks students are using. We realised that some desks at the school were broken, and we thought it was wise to step in and have them maintained so that learners can have a better environment for their studies," he said.

Selwin said education was one of the company's key focus areas.

"We believe that investing in education is investing in the future of our country," he said.

Head Teacher Elicy Msongole thanked the company and described the intervention as timely.

She said the school still has a shortage of desks, forcing some learners to sit on the floor during lessons, and urged other well-wishers and organisations to support schools.

Standard 8 learner Praise Mwalwanda said he was pleased to be using a properly maintained desk, which would make learning more comfortable.