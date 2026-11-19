The Football Legends Association (FLA) will officially launch its business centre in Chitipi, Lilongwe, along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road, on November 28.

The FLA says the initiative aims to transform the lives of former Flames players through entrepreneurship, financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.

The centre will serve as a hub for FLA business initiatives, especially the embroidery and screen printing business that the association set up.

Phiri, speaking for the association, said the centre has screen printing machines, embroidery machines, heat press machines and cutting plotters, which can print golf shirts, T-shirts and aprons.

The heat presses are used for designs on similar items, while the machines can also brand cars and office equipment using vinyl.

The equipment cost K25 million in total.

The centre will also offer quality sportswear, which customers can order for branding, the association said.

The launch follows a skills development training programme that the association organised with its partners, Mpira M'mudzi Mwathu and Ebenezer Investments.