Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to investigate the K2.6 billion paid to M&M Global Law Consultants by the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO), as a row over the fee deepens.

Barely 24 hours after Treasury launched a probe into the payment, Attorney General Frank Mbeta stormed EGENCO's headquarters in Blantyre on a fact-finding mission.

The government's chief legal adviser arrived at the company's Chayamba Building in Blantyre's central business district at 10.05am for a meeting that lasted about two hours.

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Mbeta did not reveal what was discussed.

"It is not a strange thing that they dealt with private lawyers, but we just want to ascertain the processes and everything else, then provide an opinion to authorities," he said.

The issue came to light after Ireland-based lawyer-cum-whistle-blower Alexious Kamangila published documents on social media about the transactions.

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation has launched an investigative audit into the matter.

EGENCO's board suspended chief executive William Liabunya and director of corporate services and company secretary Videla Mkhwizumu on Tuesday, pending serious preliminary findings into their conduct in procurement, performance, administration and the use of resources.

Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda issued a statement saying he had ordered the Financial Intelligence Authority to freeze bank accounts linked to the transaction pending the audit.

Chiunda's statement, however, came after the government had already begun its investigation.

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency executive director Willy Kambwandira said Malawians deserved answers on who authorised the deal and what role the board had played.

EGENCO was formed after the unbundling of ESCOM into two separate institutions: one for generating electricity and the other for transmission and distribution.

The payment in question relates to debt collection fees paid to M&M Global, which was collecting money from ESCOM, another government entity, that was owed to EGENCO