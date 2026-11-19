Maputo — Renamo, which used to be Mozambique's main opposition movement, has demanded a response from parliament to its request for the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into suspected water pollution in Moma and Larde districts, in the northern province of Nampula.

The request was submitted about 14 days ago, but the party renewed its demand on Wednesday, calling for an investigation into alleged contamination of rivers by oil and fuel spills linked to mining activities.

Speaking in parliament, Arnaldo Chalaua, from Renamo parliamentary group, Moma and Larde districts had been affected by oil and fuel spills resulting from mining operations, raising concerns about water pollution.

He described the creation of a parliamentary commission as urgent, saying it was necessary to establish the extent of pollution in the rivers.

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Chalaua warned that the suspected contamination was affecting the lives of people who depend on river water.

"We are not talking about other things. We are talking about human lives. As parliamentarians, our concern should not be limited to our agenda, important as it may be. When people's lives are at stake, with some slowly dying, we must get involved," he said.

Renamo also proposed that parliament to seek assistance from environmental experts to assess the allegations and understand the extent of the suspected pollution.

In response, the President of the parliament, Margarida Talapa, said that the matter would receive a response shortly from the Standing Commission.

One of the areas under suspicion is Pilivili Lagoon, in Moma district, an area known for its heavy mineral deposits and mining activities.

Reports from the area describe water with a strong smell of petroleum products and visible layers of oil on the surface, raising concerns about possible fuel contamination.