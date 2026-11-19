Maputo — Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), who's standing a trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, accuses the Attorney General's Office (PGR) of intending to prevent him from participating in 2029 presidential elections.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, minutes after leaving the court, during the second day of his trial, Mondlane accused the ruling Frelimo party of using the judicial machinery to distance him from running in the next presidential elections.

"They know we are going to win the 2028 elections. They know I will crush any candidate from Frelimo like a steamroller. So, that is precisely the big problem. They know very well that I am a steamroller. So, they want to stop me by using the judicial machinery. They know very well that the wall, which is already badly damaged, will collapse in 2028 and 2029 with just a little push. They know that, on the political ground, popular mobilization, there is nothing they can do against me", he said.

Mondlane believes that the authorities are suing the court to serve political interest. "The law must not be used to serve partisan political interests", he said.

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Mondlane's defence also claimed that the trial was politically motivated. The argument was presented during the reading of Mondlane's reaction to the charges brought by the Attorney General's Office (PGR).

The defence also asked the court to declare the charges null and void, citing alleged serious procedural irregularities during the investigation. One of the defense's arguments was that the prosecutor in charge of the investigation did not have the authority to handle the case.

According to the defence, given the nature of the crimes under investigation, the case should have been handled by a provincial-level prosecutor rather than a district-level official.

The defence also questioned the handling of the terrorism-related charges, arguing that their investigation should have been conducted by an authority legally empowered to investigate such crimes.

On the circumstances that led to the demonstrations, the defence maintained that the protests stemmed from the rejection of the results of the 2024 general elections, following alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

In support of this position, it cited a ruling by the Constitutional Council (CC), which validated and proclaimed the election results, arguing that the ruling acknowledged irregularities during voting and the counting of ballots.

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According to the defence, the recognition of these irregularities entitled Mondlane, then a presidential candidate, and his supporters to demonstrate to demand clarification of the electoral results.

Although acknowledging that Mondlane had called for the demonstrations, the defence argued that he could not be held responsible for the individual intentions and actions of all participants. It explained that each person should answer only for acts they personally committed, particularly those contrary to the peaceful nature of the demonstrations.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office cannot now seek the conviction of someone who challenged fraud recognized by the Constitutional Council. The root of the problem must be addressed", one of the defence lawyers said.

The legal team further argued that, since the post-election conflict had political origins, its resolution should have been pursued through political dialogue rather than the courts.

In this regard, the defence invoked the "Inclusive National Dialogue Law', an instrument established by the government to promote consensus on national challenges, including electoral issues, and prevent similar conflicts from recurring.

For its part, the PGR once again objected to the presence in court of a legal assistant on Mondlane's defence team, arguing that he was not qualified to carry out duties reserved for lawyers.

The judge ruled that only a lawyer holding a valid professional license could intervene in court proceedings on behalf of the defence.