A court invalidated the APC's substitution of Gabriel Suswam in Benue North-East, while President Bola Tinubu received a constitutional amendment bill on state police.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday invalidated the All Progressives Congress' (APC) substitution of former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam as its Benue North-East senatorial candidate.

President Bola Tinubu received a constitutional amendment bill seeking to permit state police services, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone its nationwide mock accreditation exercise over the deadline for nominating party agents.

The APC also expanded Mr Tinubu's presidential campaign itinerary. In Anambra, police announced security arrangements for separate events involving his supporters and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, as opposition parties disputed allegations of campaign violence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In Adamawa, Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo promised to cut petrol prices to N200 a litre.

Court voids APC's Benue substitution

Justice Inyang Ekwo affirmed Mr Suswam's victory in the APC primary and declared his replacement with incumbent Senator Emmanuel Udende unlawful.

Mr Suswam had sued the APC, Mr Udende and INEC over the substitution.

According to results presented in court, Mr Suswam received 131,083 votes in the 18 May primary, against 1,364 for Mr Udende.

Justice Ekwo held that the substitution contravened the Electoral Act and the Constitution, and rejected objections to the court's jurisdiction.

Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia welcomed the judgement and urged party members to support Mr Suswam.

The ruling invalidated the substitution, but no appeal or stay of execution had been confirmed by Wednesday night. INEC had not announced any change to its candidate records.

State police amendment reaches Tinubu

President Tinubu received the proposed constitutional amendment on Wednesday, two days after the National Assembly announced its approval by all 36 state Houses of Assembly.

The Senate directed its clerk to transmit the bill, while the president's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, confirmed its receipt.

According to Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele's account of the legislative process, the Senate passed the amendment on 24 June and the House of Representatives on 23 July, before the state legislatures approved it under Section 9(2) of the Constitution.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the president would consult the Attorney-General of the Federation before assenting to the bill at a formal ceremony.

The amendment would provide constitutional backing for states to establish police services alongside the federal force.

A separate National Policing Bill is intended to establish the legal and operational framework.

The Senate asked the executive to submit that legislation for parliamentary consideration. Mr Gbajabiamila said the draft was still undergoing legislative-drafting validation at the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The proposed operational law had not reached lawmakers by Wednesday, and state police services had not been established.

APC expands Tinubu's campaign itinerary

The APC revised Mr Tinubu's campaign calendar, increasing the number of states where he is expected to appear personally from 12 to 19, alongside the Federal Capital Territory.

Party spokesperson Felix Morka released the schedule on Wednesday. The party's wider programme covers all 36 states and Abuja.

The itinerary includes visits already made to Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Kebbi, as well as rallies scheduled for Katsina on 2 December, Kano on 17 December and Abuja on 21 December.

The Sokoto rally has been moved from 5 December to 5 January, while the Lagos event is scheduled for 13 January, three days before the presidential election.

ADC challenges INEC over mock exercise and results portal

The ADC asked INEC to postpone its nationwide mock accreditation exercise scheduled for 28 November.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan announced the exercise on 12 November during an engagement at Chatham House in London.

The commission plans to simulate a presidential election to test voter accreditation and electronic transmission of polling-unit results.

The ADC's objection concerns the deadline for parties to nominate agents to observe the exercise.

Kola Ologbondiyan, director of media and publicity of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said INEC's invitation was dated 16 November and required parties to submit their agents' names by 18 November.

He said the party received the invitation on the deadline day, leaving it insufficient time to select and prepare its representatives. He alleged that the delay was deliberate.

The dates supplied by the ADC do not establish when INEC dispatched the invitation. The commission's response to the allegation could not be established from the available reporting.

The party also challenged INEC's position on publishing election results from collation centres.

At a Yiaga Africa roundtable on Tuesday, INEC's ICT director, Lawrence Bayode, said the commission had not developed or tested a system for uploading ward, local government and state collation sheets to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the portal currently allows the public to examine scanned polling-unit result sheets.

The ADC wants that access extended to later stages of collation, where results from polling units are aggregated.

Anambra police prepare for campaign events as NDC rejects APC claims

Anambra police announced increased patrols on Wednesday ahead of separate political events involving President Tinubu's supporters and Mr Obi.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the command was coordinating with other security agencies to protect participants and minimise disruption to residents and businesses.

The state campaign council supporting Mr Tinubu's re-election had scheduled a rally for Thursday, 19 November, at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka. Mr Obi was expected to hold a town hall meeting in Onitsha on Friday, 20 November.

Mr Obi was expected to hold a town hall meeting in Onitsha on Friday, 20 November.

The Awka rally follows Governor Chukwuma Soludo's announcement earlier in November that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), would support Mr Tinubu's presidential bid.

Mr Soludo set a target of at least half of Anambra's presidential votes.

Meanwhile, the NDC rejected allegations by APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson Dele Alake that opposition parties were recruiting youths to disrupt ruling-party events.

Mr Alake had accused the ADC and NDC on Tuesday of sponsoring disruptions and spreading misleading political material.

The ADC challenged him to provide evidence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sam Omale, deputy spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, accused the APC of blaming its opponents for disturbances without proof.

He cited the 12 November attack on the NDC town hall venue in Oregun, Lagos, where suspected thugs disrupted preparations, damaged vehicles and injured supporters.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council condemned the attack that day and called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The NDC subsequently accused people associated with the ruling party of organising attacks on opposition activities. Responsibility for the Oregun incident has not been independently established.

Adebayo promises N200 petrol as Atiku proposes discounted crude

SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo promised supporters in Yola on Wednesday that petrol would sell for N200 a litre under his administration.

He also proposed wider use of compressed natural gas vehicles to reduce transport costs and pledged free education from primary to tertiary level.

His pledge followed a Tuesday explanation of Atiku Abubakar's proposed production subsidy, under which qualifying domestic refineries would receive crude at discounted rates.

Mr Adebayo specified a retail price but did not explain how it would be achieved, whether it would require a subsidy or how any subsidy would be financed.

A PREMIUM TIMES examination of Atiku's proposal found that his campaign had not disclosed the discount rate, eligible crude volumes, annual spending ceiling or formula for determining consumer savings.

Neither campaign has provided sufficient figures to establish the likely fiscal cost or the extent to which its proposal would reduce pump prices.