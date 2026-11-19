The National Institute for Sports (NIS) has directed sports federations, associations and other organisations to obtain its approval before organising or conducting coaching education programmes in Nigeria.

The directive, announced by the institute's management, prohibits sports Federations from independently running coaching courses without prior authorisation from the NIS.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Ben Ogbemudia, special assistant on media to the NIS Director-General, Philip Shaibu, said the measure was aimed at protecting the integrity, credibility and uniform standards of sports coaching education in the country.

The institute maintained that it is the legally recognised professional body responsible for training coaches and regulating coaching education across sports disciplines in Nigeria.

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Under the directive, federations and other relevant organisations must obtain formal approval from the NIS before introducing or conducting any coaching education initiative.

The management said the decision was part of its renewed efforts to strengthen professional standards and ensure that individuals presenting themselves as qualified coaches possess the necessary training and meet established requirements.

It added that the measure was necessary to align coaching education in Nigeria with international best practices and prevent the proliferation of unregulated training programmes.

The NIS also called on stakeholders across the sports sector to recognise its statutory responsibilities and operate within the established regulatory framework.

The institute said the directive reinforced its commitment to improving the quality of coaching, safeguarding professional standards and strengthening sports development through properly regulated training programmes.

The move is expected to have implications for sports federations and associations that organise coaching courses as part of their technical development programmes, as they will now be required to secure NIS authorisation before proceeding.