Nairobi — Reigning world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been handed a three-year suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and stripped of her Sydney Marathon title after admitting to using the prohibited performance-enhancing substance EPO.

The sanction marks a major setback for the Kenyan long-distance runner, whose admission of doping violations has also resulted in the loss of her Sydney Marathon victory.

Meanwhile, world half marathon silver medalist Veronica Loleo has also been banned three years after testing positive for banned substance EPO.

At the same time, another Kenyan Ronald Kipkoech Korir received a lengthy 6 years ban for Use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP case) with results since 19 January 2024 disqualified.