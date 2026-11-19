Kampala — Uganda's financial sector is facing growing pressure to address a financing gap estimated at Shs31.4 trillion among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), despite billions of shillings in institutional funds seeking productive investment opportunities.

The challenge took centre stage at the sixth Economic Mkutano 2026, held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on November 17, where central bankers, pension fund managers, commercial banks, regulators and development partners called for changes in how financial institutions assess and finance small businesses.

The discussions highlighted a striking contradiction in Uganda's financial system: while financial inclusion has expanded significantly, access to affordable credit for businesses capable of creating jobs, increasing production and supporting economic growth remains limited.

Uganda has achieved financial account ownership of about 81% among adults, largely driven by mobile money adoption. However, only 9% to 10% of micro and small enterprises have formal loans, leaving many entrepreneurs dependent on informal borrowing to sustain their operations.

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According to figures presented at the event, MSMEs account for between 90% and 95% of businesses in Uganda, employ more than 2.5 million people and contribute approximately 75% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Yet about 70% of these enterprises report unmet credit needs, with the financing gap estimated by the International Finance Corporation at Shs31.4 trillion (US$8.8 billion).

The figures raise questions about why the country's expanding financial system has not translated into sufficient financing for the businesses that support much of its economic activity.

Capital mismatch

One of the central arguments at the meeting was that Uganda's problem is not necessarily a shortage of money but the absence of effective mechanisms to connect available capital with businesses that need it.

Kenneth Owera, Chief Investment Officer at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), challenged the perception that the country lacks investment capital.

Managing a portfolio of Shs36.7 trillion, which is projected to grow to Shs80 trillion by 2035, Owera said the Fund was looking beyond traditional investment options such as government securities, real estate and listed equities.

"The capital is available," Owera said, "The capital needs a home," he added.

However, pension funds face restrictions on investing in businesses whose financial performance, governance structures and repayment capacity cannot be adequately established.

Many small businesses operate informally, without audited financial statements, reliable credit histories or conventional collateral. This makes it difficult for banks and institutional investors to assess their risk.

The cost of evaluating and recovering small loans, particularly in rural areas, further complicates the situation. Administrative expenses account for between 60% and 65% of lending rates, pushing the average cost of credit above 18%.

Government securities also compete with private sector lending because they offer financial institutions relatively attractive returns and lower perceived risks.

For Owera, the challenge is therefore to develop mechanisms that make small businesses understandable and investable rather than simply asking financial institutions to lend more.

Missing middle

Nwana Kolum Vuede Obahor, UNCDF Representative in Uganda, described the financing challenge as a missing middle in the country's financial architecture.

He argued that existing financing arrangements largely serve two different categories of borrowers while leaving many growing enterprises struggling to access capital.

On one side are household-focused government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), which had channelled Shs3.26 trillion to more than 10,500 parish SACCOs by November 2025.

On the other are institutions such as the Uganda Development Bank, which largely support larger businesses and investment projects.

Between these two categories are traders, agricultural processors, manufacturers and technology startups that have outgrown basic household financing but remain too small or insufficiently structured to qualify for larger institutional funding.

"The traders, processors and tech startups in between are too big for one and too small for the other," Obahor said.

He cautioned that owning a mobile money account or having access to basic financial services should not be mistaken for having the capital required to expand a business.

The distinction is particularly important for Uganda, where mobile money has transformed how people transact but has not necessarily solved the challenge of financing productive economic activity.

Data over collateral

Participants argued that lenders need to reconsider traditional approaches to assessing borrowers, particularly the heavy reliance on land titles and other physical assets.

They said transaction records, digital payment histories, SACCO savings records and business cash flows could provide alternative ways of establishing the creditworthiness of enterprises.

Under this approach, a business's ability to generate consistent revenue and meet financial obligations would become increasingly important in determining whether it qualifies for financing.

David Bikhado Ofungi, whose venture Tisini focuses on using intelligence to improve how businesses are assessed, challenged financial institutions to reconsider how they interpret informality.

He argued that many enterprises are excluded from financing not necessarily because they are unviable but because conventional lending systems lack the information and tools to understand them.

"Tisini is pulling one of those levers: using intelligence to change how we think about collateral, or its absence, so that deserving businesses are no longer kept in the dark, labelled 'informal' because the honest label, 'not yet understood', is less comfortable," Ofungi said.

His argument points to an emerging opportunity for technology companies and financial institutions to use business intelligence and alternative data to identify viable borrowers who would otherwise be excluded from formal credit.

Regulatory hurdles

Bank of Uganda Governor Michael Atingi-Ego cautioned that financial innovation should be judged by its contribution to productive investment rather than the number of new financial products introduced into the market.

The discussion also highlighted the need for regulators to coordinate their oversight of digital financial services.

Participants noted that a single financial technology product can require approvals from several regulatory institutions, with testing and innovation frameworks often operating independently.

They called for proportionate regulation that encourages innovation while protecting consumers against predatory lending practices.

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The development of Islamic finance also featured in the discussions, with calls for clearer regulatory arrangements to support products such as sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and Sharia-compliant microfinance.

Another proposed solution was blended finance, through which development partners provide guarantees or concessional funding to reduce the risks associated with lending to smaller enterprises.

This could encourage pension funds and other private investors to participate in markets they would otherwise consider too risky.

UNCDF is pursuing this approach through its FinWise programme, which aims to prepare 150,000 MSMEs for investment and catalyse US$90 million by 2028.

Beyond dialogue

Representing the Minister of State for Finance (Microfinance), Shartsi Musherure Kutesa, Commissioner for Financial Services Bob Munene challenged stakeholders to translate discussions into practical interventions.

"Let us move from discussion to implementation, from access to finance to productive investment and wealth creation," Munene said.

Mike McCaffrey, UNCDF Regional Digital Manager for East and Southern Africa, said Uganda had an opportunity to use its established digital financial infrastructure to support businesses rather than concentrating mainly on short-term consumption financing.

The discussions also raised concerns about the financing challenges facing women-owned enterprises, which continue to experience barriers to accessing formal credit despite improvements in overall financial inclusion.

Ultimately, the success of Economic Mkutano 2026 will depend on whether the proposals translate into lending products, investment partnerships and regulatory changes that enable businesses to access affordable growth capital.