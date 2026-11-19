Kampala — Uganda's licensed casino operators have appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to reconsider the 15% withholding tax on land-based casino winnings, warning that its implementation could threaten about 2,500 direct jobs, undermine existing government revenue and push players towards illegal gambling platforms.

The Uganda Gaming Operators Association (UGOA), which represents seven licensed land-based casino operators, says the proposed tax is difficult to administer because conventional casinos cannot accurately establish individual players' net winnings across multiple games and transactions.

The operators told reporters at a news conference on Nov.17 in Kampala that they have engaged the Ministry of Finance and Parliament over the matter and have also written to the President seeking intervention.

They claim Parliament had considered and passed an exemption for land-based casinos in the Income Tax Bill, but the exemption was rejected when the legislation reached the President.

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According to the operators, the President appears to have been misadvised on the practical implications of the tax, despite earlier engagements with government and the industry's explanations of the operational challenges.

UGOA Chairman Robert Kabonero said the industry was not opposed to taxation but wanted a mechanism that recognises the differences between physical casinos and online gambling platforms.

"Our concern is not with the principle of taxation, but with the practicality of this particular tax, how it is intended to be collected and the consequences it could have for our industry and the wider economy," Kabonero said.

The association wants government to retain the existing 30% gaming tax on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), arguing that it is a more practical and verifiable way of collecting revenue from land-based casinos.

Tax challenge

The difficulty, according to operators, is distinguishing temporary winnings during gameplay from a customer's actual financial gain at the end of a casino visit.

For example, a customer could enter a casino with Shs5 million, win Shs3 million playing roulette, lose Shs4 million at another table and eventually leave with Shs4 million. Although the player recorded a Shs3 million win during the session, the overall outcome is a loss of Shs1 million.

Applying a 15% withholding tax to the temporary Shs3 million win would result in a Shs450,000 deduction, even though the customer ultimately lost money.

Collecting the tax when players exchange their chips for cash also presents challenges. Cashiers cannot necessarily establish how much money a customer initially brought into the casino, how many times they purchased additional chips or their overall winnings and losses across different games.

Unlike online betting platforms, which maintain individual digital transaction records, land-based casinos operate through physical cash, chips and multiple gaming tables. Tracking every player's financial position would require substantial changes to existing systems.

The operators argue that implementing such a system would require compulsory player registration, individual accounts and interconnected gaming systems to record every wager, win, loss and chip transaction. They also raise concerns about customer privacy, particularly because, according to the association, foreign nationals account for about 90% of their clientele.

Jobs and revenue

The association says the proposed tax could have wider implications for employment and government revenue.

Land-based casinos employ approximately 2,500 Ugandans directly, with women accounting for about 70% of the workforce, according to figures presented by the operators. The businesses also support landlords, security companies, cleaning contractors, transport providers, food suppliers and equipment maintenance firms.

The gaming industry's tax contribution has grown significantly over the years. According to UGOA, collections increased from Shs17.4 billion in the 2015/16 financial year to Shs323 billion in 2024/25. Collections reached Shs176.7 billion in the first half of the 2025/26 financial year.

Apart from the 30% gaming tax on Gross Gaming Revenue, licensed casino operators pay corporation tax, Pay As You Earn (PAYE), licensing fees and other statutory obligations.

Government wants to collect the 15% withholding tax to increase the overall tax revenue and fund government programmes.

Government projects Shs65 billion in revenue from the proposed withholding tax in the 2026/27 financial year. However, the operators argue that this projection should be weighed against possible losses in existing gaming taxes, corporation tax, PAYE and licensing revenue.

They also warn that making licensed casinos more expensive or inconvenient could drive customers towards illegal gambling operators and unregulated online platforms, weakening efforts to regulate the sector and collect taxes.

The dispute over withholding tax on casino winnings is not new. According to the association, concerns about its practicality date back to 1994.

In 2019, the Solicitor General reportedly observed that the provision was more suited to sports betting and similar transactions than conventional casino gaming. In 2022, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) undertook a study visit to understand how casinos operate.

The engagements culminated in a 2023 decision by Parliament to remove the 15% withholding tax on gaming winnings while increasing the gaming tax payable by operators to 30%.

The change recognised the practical difficulties of identifying taxable winnings in conventional casino games such as roulette, poker and slot machines.

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However, the issue resurfaced during consultations in April 2026, with further engagement and international benchmarking discussed.

Alternative proposal

UGOA wants government to retain the 30% tax on Gross Gaming Revenue, calculated as the difference between the total amount wagered by players and the amount paid back to them as winnings.

The association says this provides a more reliable tax base because the amount can be established and verified through casino financial and gaming records.

It is also proposing separate licensing categories for land-based and online gaming, stronger transaction monitoring, independent audits and penalties for deliberate misclassification.

Kabonero called for renewed engagement involving the Ministry of Finance, URA, the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board and industry operators to develop a framework that recognises the operational differences between physical casinos and digital gambling platforms.

"We are not asking government to exempt the casino industry from taxation. We are asking for a tax framework that is fair, practical and capable of being effectively administered," he said.

The operators maintain that withdrawing the 15% withholding tax on genuine land-based casino winnings while retaining the 30% GGR tax would protect existing government revenue, preserve legitimate businesses and employment, and strengthen compliance in the gaming industry.