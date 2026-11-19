Kampala — Uganda Baati Limited has committed sh50 million, towards the 2026 Gulu City Marathon, as the main sponsor, renewing its partnership with the event for the second consecutive year and reinforcing its commitment to improving community health and well-being in Uganda.

The partnership was announced today at a press conference held at Uganda Baati's Head Office in Kampala. This year's marathon, scheduled for 5 December 2026 at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City, will run under the theme "Run to Raise HIV & AIDS Awareness", leveraging sport to encourage conversations around HIV prevention, testing and awareness.

Speaking at the event, Patrick Katende, Sales Head Retail who represented the Acting Chief Executive Officer said: "For Uganda Baati, this partnership is about much more than supporting a sporting event. It reflects our commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities we serve," adding that, the marathon provides an important platform to promote HIV/AIDS awareness, encourage healthy lifestyles, and bring people together around a common cause.

He added: "As a company, we believe our responsibility goes beyond providing roofing solutions to contributing to the wellbeing of communities. We also believe that meaningful change comes through consistent engagement. That is why we remain committed to this partnership, ensuring that together we continue to create lasting value and positive outcomes for the people of Northern Uganda."

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Katende explained that events like the Gulu City Marathon create economic opportunities by attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and showcasing the growth and potential of Gulu and Northern Uganda.

"Beyond the marathon, through the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, we remain committed to supporting education, skills development, health, and other community initiatives. Ultimately, our success is measured not by the number of participants, but by the positive impact we create together as partners and communities."

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, head external and corporate affairs said the partnership reflects the company's commitment to supporting initiatives that address important community needs.

"At Uganda Baati, we believe our responsibility to the communities we serve goes beyond providing quality building solutions. It also means supporting initiatives that make the communities in which we operate better. The Gulu City Marathon provides an important platform to bring people together around a cause that affects communities across the country," said Tahakanizibwa

Beyond the financial sponsorship, Uganda Baati will extend its contribution through a major community medical camp in Gulu from 3-4 December 2026. The camp will be held at the Uganda Baati Showroom and Kaunda Grounds, respectively, with medical personnel providing community members with health screenings, medical consultations and treatment services.

The medical camp forms part of Uganda Baati's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Health Pillar, through which the company supports initiatives that improve access to healthcare and promote healthier communities.

Amos Wekesa board member of the Gulu City Marathon, highlighted the role of sports in bringing together people while creating avenues for heathier lifestyles.

"Beyond competition, sports bring people together, create opportunities and encourage more people to embrace active and healthier lifestyles. Ten to fifteen years ago, running was largely associated with elite athletes competing on the track. Today, that has changed. More people are embracing running, participating in races and making it part of their lifestyle. This growing interest in athletics presents an opportunity for countries like Uganda to tap

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Francis Gimara, the Marathon organizer, said: "We want Gulu to tell a story of a place that was once known for war but has since bounced back. The roads are great, the community is ready, and we want more people to come and experience Gulu. The elephant in the marathon logo is a reminder that whatever weight you carry, you can make the decision to keep running and progressing in life. If Gulu is running, you should also come to Gulu and run."

He also applauded other partners such as Aquafina, UNOC, UTB, Swangz Avenue, Rotary Club among others.

"Through its continued participation, Uganda Baati reaffirms its commitment to building for a better future by supporting initiatives that strengthen communities and contribute to their long-term well-being," an official said.