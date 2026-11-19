Kisumu — A 16-year-old secondary school student has been killed by a hippopotamus while bathing with three friends at the shores of Lake Victoria in Rusinga Island, Homa Bay County.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Kaswanga Beach in Kaswanga village, Suba North Constituency, where the student had gone to swim with his friends.

The deceased, identified as Odhiambo, was a Grade 10 student at St Pius Uriri Senior Secondary School in Migori County.

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Rusinga Central Location Chief Wilson Odoyo said the boys had not ventured far into the lake when the hippopotamus suddenly emerged from the water and attacked them.

"The boys had gone to bathe at the beach, and they had not gone far into the water when the hippo suddenly attacked them," Odoyo said.

He said the animal caught Odhiambo as his friends managed to escape without injuries.

Odoyo added that the hippopotamus appeared to have been lurking close to the shoreline before charging at the group.

Fishermen who rushed to the scene attempted to rescue the teenager but were unable to save him after the animal dragged him underwater.

"The fishermen tried their best to rescue the boy, but their efforts were unsuccessful after the hippo dragged him underwater," the chief said.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the danger posed by hippopotamuses to communities living and working along Lake Victoria.

Odoyo urged residents, particularly fishermen, beach operators and young people, to exercise caution when accessing the lake and avoid bathing in areas frequented by the animals.

"We are appealing to residents living along the beaches to be very careful when carrying out their activities along the lake. The increasing presence of dangerous wild animals is putting people's lives at risk," he said.

He warned that encounters with wild animals could have fatal consequences, particularly for residents who regularly depend on the lake for domestic and economic activities.

The teenager's body was later retrieved from the water and taken to Homa Bay County Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.