Dodoma — RESIDENTS of Hombolo have called for greater community involvement in the planning of the proposed Hombolo Smart City (HOTSAC), saying their participation is essential to ensure they benefit from the economic opportunities expected to arise from the project.

A resident of Hombolo Makulu Ward, Ms Agness Matiko, said the project had the potential to transform the area, but emphasised the need for residents to be involved from the initial planning stages and adequately informed about the opportunities it would create.

She said early engagement would enable local communities to understand the project, prepare for its implementation and position themselves to benefit from the economic activities expected to emerge during and after its development.

Another resident, Mr Emmanuel Mlemeta, from Zepisa in Hombolo Makulu Ward, highlighted the importance of timely implementation of the project, stressing that surrounding communities should also benefit from the anticipated economic transformation.

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"Cooperation among leaders, experts and residents will be important in turning Hombolo into a new centre for development, investment and economic growth in Dodoma," he said.

The residents made the remarks during a ceremony held recently at Chinangali Park in Dodoma to sign a contract for a feasibility study and the preparation of the Hombolo Master Plan.

Dodoma District Commissioner, Mr Jabir Shekimweri, said residents, the private sector and other stakeholders needed to be involved in the planning process to ensure the project addressed local needs and created opportunities for the wider community.

"The proposed modern city is expected to generate employment and business opportunities in construction, industries and service delivery. Residents must prepare to take advantage of them," he said.

Mr Shekimweri also underscored the importance of involving land professionals and developing a stakeholder management plan to guide the planning process, regulate land use and help prevent potential disputes.

He said proper planning would ensure that development in Hombolo followed the master plan and was coordinated among the relevant stakeholders.

Residents from the five wards expected to be affected by the project are also expected to participate in the preparation of the master plan, with their involvement considered crucial in shaping the area's future development.