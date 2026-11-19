Zanzibar — PEOPLE living with diabetes in Zanzibar face challenges that extend beyond taking medication and attending hospital appointments. They must also contend with social barriers, delays in accessing treatment and limited public understanding of the condition, all of which can complicate efforts to manage the disease and maintain a healthy life.

As Zanzibar mark World Diabetes Day (WDD)-2026, patients, health authorities and the Zanzibar Diabetes Association (DAZ) highlighted progress in the fight against the disease while calling for stronger prevention, improved treatment services and greater public support.

At the gathering to mark the WDD, at Golden Tulip Hotel-Airport under the theme "Early Action Against Diabetes," the celebrations provided an opportunity to examine the growing burden of diabetes, assess improvements in healthcare provision and identify gaps that continue to affect patients. WDD is celebrated on every November 14.

Recent health statistics underline the urgency of the campaign. Results of Zanzibar's STEPS surveys conducted in 2011 and 2023 show that the prevalence of diabetes increased from 3.8 per cent to 5.5 per cent, while overweight and obesity rose from 36.6 per cent to 43.4 per cent.

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High blood pressure also increased, from 33 per cent to 36 per cent, while smoking rose slightly from 7.3 per cent to 8.3 per cent. Although physical inactivity declined from 52.1 per cent in 2011 to 35.4 per cent in 2023, the figures indicate that lifestyle-related risks remain a significant public health concern.

Further evidence emerged from health screening conducted between 2025 and June 2026. A total of 3,147 people, comprising 2,269 women and 878 men, were screened.

Of those examined, 134 were diagnosed with diabetes, including 97 women and 37 men. The screenings identified 43 new cases, comprising 32 women and 11 men, while 91 people were already living with the condition.

High blood pressure was detected in 812 people, including 537 women and 275 men. Of these, 290 were newly diagnosed, while 532 had previously been diagnosed with the condition.

The figures reinforce the importance of regular screening, early diagnosis and sustained public education to prevent complications associated with diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases.

One of the most pressing concerns raised during the celebrations came from Anuar Fakih Ali, speaking on behalf of people living with diabetes. He urged the government to equip teachers in schools and madrasa institutions with knowledge about the disease so they could better support affected children and young people.

"We call for timely availability of diabetes medicines and proposed special identification cards for students living with the condition to enable us to receive priority when using public transport and avoid unnecessary delays in reaching school," he also urged the government.

The government says it is strengthening its response through expanded healthcare infrastructure and improved access to treatment.

In a speech delivered on behalf of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Second VicePresident Hemed Suleiman Abdulla said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar had continued investing in prevention, screening, public education and treatment, including the provision of oral medicines and insulin injections.

He reported that the number of health facilities offering diabetes services had increased from eight in 2012 to 64 in 2026, bringing treatment closer to communities.

Another major initiative is the planned construction of a specialist diabetes centre at Lumumba through a partnership with a university. Preparations are under way, including the process of identifying a contractor.

The centre is expected to provide specialised treatment, early screening, patient education and services aimed at preventing serious complications.

In his address, Hemed urged citizens to seek accurate information about diabetes, maintain healthy diets and exercise regularly. He also directed the Ministry of Health to work with the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and other stakeholders to strengthen education on healthy lifestyles.

Health Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui said the government was investing in healthcare infrastructure and strengthening human resources through additional training for health professionals, expressing optimism that most of the existing challenges would be addressed in the near future.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mngereza Mzee Miraji, acknowledged that patients continued to face difficulties accessing medicines, medical equipment and specialist services. He said the ministry was committed to addressing these challenges in collaboration with DAZ and other stakeholders.

DAZ has also made significant contributions to improving services for people living with diabetes. The association said its advocacy had helped secure free insulin services for patients, while its collaboration with Mnazi Mmoja Diabetes Clinic enabled 80 to 100 patients to receive services daily, beginning at 7am.

The clinic operates with two doctors, four nurses, a clerk, one attendant and two DAZ representatives, providing treatment, education and counselling to patients and their families.

According to Ms Mwanaharusi Shaaban Khamis from DAZ, "The number of people receiving diabetes-related services have grown from 323 in 1986 to approximately 6,500 in 2025, before the clinic temporarily suspended operations to allow renovations."

She said the association also continues to conduct public education through radio, television and community outreach programmes. Its membership in the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), which has 264 members, has enabled it to participate in international conferences and exchange experiences.

However, Ms Mwanakharous says several challenges require urgent attention. Its proposed Diabetes Village in Tunguu has stalled because of land ownership disagreements involving the association and the Umoja wa Vijana.

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The association has also raised concerns about long waiting times at district hospital clinics, where some patients spend more than five hours seeking treatment, often without having eaten before arriving.

A shortage of specialists providing diabetic foot care is another concern, forcing many patients to travel to Dar es Salaam for treatment.

Looking ahead, she said that DAZ plans to establish a dedicated Diabetes Village during 2027-2028. The proposed facility will provide research, screening, counselling, treatment support and recreational activities for people living with diabetes.

Ms Khamis who is the Vice-Chairperson of DAZ, Mwanakharous Shaaban, also emphasised the importance of addressing unhealthy lifestyles, warning about young people's exposure to smoking, shisha and alcohol consumption.

She called for stronger public education to encourage healthier eating habits and regular physical activity.

The campaign is closely linked to Zanzibar Development Vision 2050, which identifies accessible healthcare, disease prevention, specialised services and skilled health professionals as essential to building a healthy and productive population.

It also supports Sustainable Development Goal Three, particularly the targets of reducing premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases and ensuring universal access to quality healthcare.