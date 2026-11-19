Doha — TANZANIA'S re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) gives the country another four years to influence global telecommunications policies, with implications for affordable internet access, digital inclusion, cybersecurity and the future of technology in developing countries.

Securing 131 votes in elections held on Monday, during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar, Tanzania will serve on the 48-member Council for the 2027-2030 term, strengthening its opportunity to contribute to international decisions affecting the development of the global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

The victory gives Tanzania a platform to advance issues that directly affect its digital transformation ambitions, particularly expanding affordable connectivity, improving access to digital services, strengthening cybersecurity and ensuring developing countries have a meaningful voice in shaping emerging technologies.

For Tanzania, the significance of the renewed mandate will ultimately be measured by how effectively it uses its position to influence international policies and cooperation in ways that support domestic digital development. Of the 48 Council seats, 13 are allocated to Region D (Africa), with Tanzania securing one of the positions.

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The Council serves as the ITU's governing body between Plenipotentiary Conferences, overseeing the implementation of the organisation's activities, supervising the work of the Secretariat and preparing its strategic and financial plans.

It also considers broad telecommunications policy issues, ensuring that the Union's activities and strategies respond to developments in the rapidly changing global ICT environment.

Following the announcement of the results, Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki said Tanzania would strengthen its participation in the Council's working groups and committees.

"Tanzania will strengthen the country's participation in the working groups and committees in the ITU Council in order to secure a permanent seat in the Council that drives the development of the Information and Communication Technology sector," she said.

"We appreciate all ITU Member States that supported Tanzania's candidature, we see this as recognition of the country's constructive engagement within the Union and its commitment to international cooperation and equitable digital development," she said She further said that as Tanzania begins its 2027-2030 Council term, the focus will be on translating its renewed international mandate into meaningful contributions to global ICT governance and advancing priorities that support the country's digital transformation.

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Ms Kairuki said that Tanzania's priorities include expanding affordable connectivity, promoting digital inclusion, strengthening cybersecurity and supporting developing countries in international ICT decision-making.

Tanzania's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Abdallah Possi, described the election outcome as an important step towards strengthening the participation of developing countries in international ICT governance.

"The win is a positive step since the participation of developing countries in the ITU Council's decisions is very important as it drives the roadmap and policies in the ICT sector," he said.

Tanzania's domestic telecommunications growth provides an important context for its renewed international role. Telecommunications subscriptions reached 123.3 million in the quarter ending June 2026, while internet subscriptions climbed to 64.7 million.

Total internet subscriptions nearly doubled between 2021 and 2025, increasing from 29.1 million to 58.1 million.

Smartphone penetration also rose to 47.9 per cent. Internet usage reached 1,206 petabytes over the July-September 2026 period, reflecting growing demand for digital services and connectivity across the country.

The country has also recorded progress in digital financial services and network infrastructure, with mobile money accounts reaching 93.90 million and 5G population coverage rising to 36.21 per cent.

Fibre-tothe-home and fibre-to-the-office subscriptions have also recorded significant growth.