Dar es Salaam — YOUNG Africans president Hersi Said said that the club is working to secure international trial opportunities for two of their promising youngsters, with Juma Abushiri in line for a trial at Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

Hersi revealed the plans in a press briefing in Dar es Salaam, saying Yanga had started receiving offers and enquiries from international clubs and football institutions interested in giving their talented players opportunities to showcase their abilities.

Abushiri is among those attracting interest, with the club currently working on the necessary arrangements to facilitate his proposed trip to Brazil, including visa documentation.

Hersi said Palmeiras had expressed an interest in giving the youngster an opportunity, although the final arrangements were still being completed.

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Abushiri is expected to return from national team duty before the remaining procedures can be finalised.

"As well as giving young players opportunities within our team, we have been opening doors to international opportunities for talented players so they can gain experience and further their careers in bigger football environments," Hersi said .

"Among those players is Juma Abushiri, for whom we have already started receiving offers and enquiries from some international clubs and football institutions interested in allowing him to attend trials," he added.

According to Hersi, another Yanga youngster, Saleh Ally, has also secured an opportunity to undertake trials at an unnamed club in England.

In a separate development, Hersi highlighted the club's efforts to integrate academy graduates into the senior team, pointing to Ibrahim Kazimoto as an example of their youth development programme.

Kazimoto, formerly captain of Yanga's Under-20 side, has earned promotion to the senior squad and is now enjoying regular playing opportunities, particularly following Yao's injury.

Hersi also cited Saleh, who progressed from the club's Under-17 team to the senior side, as another example of the opportunities being created for young players.

The Yanga president added that several other talented players from the Under-20 ranks could be promoted to the first team in the near future.