Lagos — TANZANIAN professional golfer Nuru Mollel (pictured) is flying the country's flag as its sole representative at the SDT-EAS 11 Alpha Bravo Golf Classic, part of the Sunshine Development Tour, underway at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos, Nigeria.

Mollel made an encouraging start to the tournament, finishing the opening round tied for 10th position at two-over-par (+2), as the competition moves into today's second round.

The Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) representative is up against a strong international field, with Ghana's Vincent Torgah and Nigeria's Bulus Izang setting the early pace after jointly topping the leaderboard at three-under-par (-3).

Kenya's Samuel Njoroge occupied third position at two-under-par (-2), while Nigerian professionals dominated the chasing pack, with Isaac Umoru, Kamalu Bako and Gift Willy sharing fourth place at one-under-par (-1).

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Mollel is tied for 10th alongside four other players: Kenya's Nelson Mudanyi, Nigeria's Olajide Michael and Emmanuel Samuel, and Uganda's Phillip Kasozi, all level at two-over-par (+2).

The three-day, 54-hole championship has brought together some of Africa's top professional golfers, with players set to battle for improved positions in today's second round before the tournament concludes tomorrow.

Mollel's campaign in Lagos comes on the back of an impressive performance at the recently concluded 7th CIO Golf Classic Professionals Championship, held at Python Golf Club in Rivers State over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 15, Mollel completed the fourround championship with an impressive seven-under-par total of 281, securing 10th position on countback.

The result further underlined his growing competitiveness on the international professional golf circuit.

His latest appearance in Nigeria offers another valuable opportunity to build on that momentum, gain further international experience and continue strengthening Tanzania's presence in professional golf.

As the country's sole representative, Mollel carries Tanzania's hopes while showcasing the talent of Arusha on the international stage.

Attention will now be on his ability to maintain consistency, improve his standing and mount a challenge against the tournament's leading contenders as the competition heads towards its final round.

For Tanzania, Mollel's continued participation in international tournaments represents an encouraging step in raising the country's profile in professional golf.