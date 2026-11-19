press release

On behalf of the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission, I want to pay a warm tribute to Mickey Glass, a longstanding stalwart of ECCOC who died recently.

Mickey Glass was a member of the Inter Religious Commission on Crime and Violence (IRCCV) in the Western Cape in the run-up to the 1999 elections, when the then Premier asked the IRCCV to intervene to promote peaceful elections. In response, ECCOC was convened, and Mickey represented the Jewish community as a member of the commission and an election monitor.

He served in many roles and would often chair the commission on behalf of both Archbishop Njongonkulu Ndungane, who first convened ECCOC, and myself when we were not available.

He was adept at ensuring that commissioners operated in the service of all South Africans irrespective of race, political persuasion or religious affiliation. He embodied a spirit of political tolerance, education and democracy, and was trusted and loved by all members.

He was a wonderful man, a gentle, kind, generous and a true patriotic South African who since his death has been described by commissioners as a "mentor", "a legend", and someone who used his great intellect and passions for the betterment of the country and to build interfaith engagement.

Our condolences and prayers are with his wife and family. May his memory always be a blessing and his soul soar in bliss in the presence of our Divine Creator.