Akagera Medicines, a biotechnology company majority-owned by Rwandans, has secured an additional $7.8 million (approximately Rwf11.5 billion) from the Gates Foundation to advance the development of a tuberculosis vaccine towards its first human clinical trial.

The new funding brings the foundation's total commitment to the company's vaccine programme to $9.79 million (about Rwf14.4 billion), according to Akagera Medicines.

ALSO READ: Akagera Medicines' TB drug shows 'promising' results in preclinical trials

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The additional funding will support the manufacturing of the vaccine for clinical use, toxicology and safety studies, and preparation of regulatory documents required before the company can seek authorisation to begin human trials.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2025 an estimated 1.13 million people died from tuberculosis, while 10.6 million people fell ill.

The biotech firm based in Waltham, Massachusetts is developing an experimental mRNA vaccine designed to prevent TB by directing the vaccine's components to specific immune cells known as dendritic cells.

These cells help the immune system recognise harmful organisms and coordinate its response to infections.

The company's approach uses lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), tiny particles designed to carry the mRNA into the body and preferentially deliver it to dendritic cells. The technology is intended to stimulate a strong immune response against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria responsible for TB.

ALSO READ: Tuberculosis: 5-7% of patients die due to late detection

Daryl Drummond, Akagera Medicines co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of the company, said the additional funding would move the firm's TB vaccine programme from proof-of-concept research towards clinical readiness.

"Targeting mRNA delivery to dendritic cells lets us focus on the immune response where it matters most for TB. With manufacturing and IND-enabling toxicology now funded, we have a clear path to our first-in-human study," Drummond said.

The Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, currently used in many countries, protects young children against severe forms of TB but offers limited and variable protection against pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults, according to WHO.

The Gates Foundation initially funded Akagera's TB vaccine programme in August 2023 to assess the feasibility of developing dendritic cell-targeted mRNA vaccines.

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According to the company, research conducted under the initial funding demonstrated immune responses in animal models using a vaccine candidate containing mRNA encoding nine different TB antigens.

The company also reported that the antigens were recognised by human immune cells in laboratory tests.

Michael Fairbanks, the biotech firm's Co-founder and Executive Chairman, said tuberculosis disproportionately affects communities with limited access to new medicines.

He added that the new grant would help advance the company's research.

"The Gates Foundation's continued funding lets us advance a vaccine designed from the start for the people and places that need it most, alongside our long-acting TB therapeutic, AKG-100," he said.