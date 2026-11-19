Rwanda and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the legal sector, with a focus on sharing expertise, law reform, access to justice and combating emerging crimes.

The agreement was signed in Kigali on Wednesday, November 18, by the Minister of Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, and Pakistan's High Commissioner to Rwanda, Naeem Khan.

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Following the signing, the Pakistan High Commission said the agreement reflects growing bilateral relations between the two countries and their commitment to expanding cooperation into new areas of mutual interest.

"The MoU marks another significant milestone in Pakistan-Rwanda relations and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation, promote institutional linkages, and enhance collaboration in the legal field," the High Commission said in an X post.

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The agreement provides a framework for the two countries to exchange legal knowledge and expertise, support reforms in their respective legal systems and strengthen access to justice.

It also covers legal training and cooperation in addressing transnational and emerging crimes, areas where collaboration and information-sharing can help strengthen institutional capacity.

The signing adds to ongoing efforts by Rwanda and Pakistan to deepen diplomatic and institutional ties through cooperation in areas of shared interest.

In September, the two countries signed trade and investment deals and they are exploring parliamentary cooperation.