The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Mali's Mohamed Ag Ayoya as the new Special Representative for the Central African Republic (CAR) and Head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Ayoya will succeed Rwanda's Valentine Rugwabiza, whose mandate ends in December, the UN announced on November 18.

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Ayoya has served as MINUSCA's Deputy Special Representative since January 2023, alongside his responsibilities as UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in CAR.

He previously held UNICEF country representative positions, serving in Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Zimbabwe and Guinea.

Rugwabiza, appointed in February 2022, brought more than 30 years of experience to the position.

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Her previous positions included Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the UN, Minister for East African Community Affairs, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board and Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Guterres commended her leadership, citing progress in disarmament, peacebuilding and the organisation of national elections in CAR.

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MINUSCA currently has approximately 10,292 military personnel deployed in various parts of the country, including Rwandan peacekeepers.