opinion

The sweetness of a low price disappears quickly. The bitterness of poor quality can last for generations. Nowhere is this more consequential than in infrastructure, where apparent savings can come at the cost of expensive repairs, disputes, service interruptions and, tragically, lives.

The recent building collapse in Nairobi should prompt a question across our region. Are we building for the lowest immediate cost or for lasting safety, value and prosperity? Investigations must establish the specific causes of the collapse. Yet every tragedy reminds us that a structure is only as dependable as the decisions, expertise and safeguards behind it.

This question is particularly timely. The Dispute Resolution Board Foundation convened its Africa conference in Kigali on November 11-13, 2026. Dispute Boards, especially when engaged from the start of a project, can help parties identify disagreements early, keep communication open and prevent disputes from escalating into formal claims, delaying work and damaging working relationships. They can help prevent disputes as well as adjudicate them.

But prevention must extend beyond disputes. Failing to act on a technical warning, carrying out an inadequate inspection or making an unverified design change can have consequences that go well beyond a contractual disagreement. Dispute Boards complement the work of designers, supervisors, independent quality assurance teams and statutory regulators.

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In my forthcoming book, Why Brilliant Plans Fail, I identify five recurring implementation gaps. These are the Implementation Gap between ambition and delivery, Institutional Drift away from standards, the Accountability Vacuum around decisions, Leadership Disconnects from technical realities, and the Ownership Deficit that leaves long-term results without a champion.

Six factors deepen these gaps. I call them execution killers. They are Fragmentation, Weak Ownership Culture, Ethics/Integrity Failure and Corruption Risk, Short-Term Thinking, Silo Mentality and Synchronization Failure. They can undermine even well-financed projects long before a defect or dispute becomes visible.

The proposed HAIRSTEIC® Ecosystem responds by connecting competence, ethical leadership, ownership, collaboration and disciplined execution. Its Digital HAIRSTEIC Operating System (DHOS®) is being developed to help track responsibilities, document evidence, follow up on corrective actions and verify results. These tools require testing and independent evaluation, and their use still depends on professional judgement.

The message is especially urgent for major projects now being conceived, financed or procured, including stadiums, transport corridors and convention facilities, as well as any future Formula One-related infrastructure. Prestige, speed and international visibility must never weaken technical scrutiny. The more ambitious the project, the stronger its safeguards should be.

Before approving such investments, decision-makers should require independent design reviews, realistic assessments of whole-life costs, transparent procurement based on demonstrated competence, enforceable quality assurance plans and clear funding for maintenance. For high-risk projects, project owners should consider establishing standing Dispute Boards from the outset, with documented procedures for raising and escalating early warnings. Milestone payment approvals should explicitly record any unresolved safety-critical defects. No political or commercial deadline should override a justified decision to stop work.

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Project owners, regulators, financiers, engineers, contractors and professional bodies share this responsibility. The public deserves access to evidence that projects meet applicable standards, alongside updates on whether work is on schedule. For Rwanda and the wider region, the practical test is whether every major project has named decision-makers, independent checks, auditable records and a credible way to act on warnings. Procurement should reward demonstrated capability and whole-life value, so that a low headline price does not transfer hidden risks to future generations.

Africa's development ambitions deserve infrastructure that endures. The true bargain is infrastructure that delivers safety and reliability throughout its life. If prevention seems expensive, consider the price of avoidable failure.

The writer is a professional engineer and entrepreneur.