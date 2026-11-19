Gamodubu — Government plans to transform the overcapacity Gamodubu landfill into a green-energy and recycling hub and promises long-awaited relief to residents plagued by years of toxic smoke, fires and health hazards.

Addressing a kgotla meeting on Tuesday, Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, announced that the overhaul followed a benchmarking exercise at a recent waste management plant in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Minister Motshegwa revealed that a memorandum of agreement had already been reached to develop a modern waste management plant on-site to segregate waste and prevent future fire incidents.

He noted that the transformation would turn the facility into an economic hub and unlock opportunities in waste recycling, agriculture, manufacturing and green-energy electricity generation to help diversify the economy and create jobs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, he acknowledged that while the ministry pursued the long-term vision, immediate intervention was critical.

Following recurring fire outbreaks, with 23 incidents recorded since 2017, it was evident the landfill posed environmental and health hazard to the community.

The minister emphasised the urgent need to equip the facility with the necessary resources for swift operational responses and to put precautionary measures in place to prevent further blazes.

He reminded residents that the landfill was never established to bring hardship to their community, though development projects can unfortunately bring unintended consequences. He urged them to remain hopeful, noting that government would provide immediate assistance while the long-term initiative took shape. He reaffirmed government's commitment to environmental protection, public safety and stronger waste management systems.

He further explained that the 18-year-old regional facility serviced the Kweneng, Tlokweng, Gaborone, Kgatleng and Mogoditshane districts, resulting in massive waste volumes that required faster segregation.

Through the Lephephe Accord, he said, the five districts must collaborate to supply emergency equipment and establish proper coordination for emergencies.

"Waste should not just be treated as waste," he said, adding that authorities must revolutionise the landfill's use and embrace recycling to build the economy. He revealed that between 2019 and 2024, the site received 74 700 tonnes of waste against a designed capacity of 65 000 tonnes, an anomaly he said must be addressed as quickly as possible.

He also pointed out that countries with the cleanest cities and villages succeeded because they enforced robust waste management plans that incentivised residents to keep their environments clean.

Gamodubu Village Development Committee (VDC) chairperson, Ms Baratang Simon explained the toll that the landfill had taken on villagers since its inception.

Ms Simon said the challenges included stray dogs killing livestock and recurring fires emitting thick and foul-smelling smoke that posed serious health risk. She added that runoff water from the dump carried worms and dark sludge and endangered children who might play in or ingest the contaminated soil.

She also recalled a 2014 fly infestation originating from the landfill that disrupted village life and threatened public health. Furthermore, she noted that the road connecting the village to the A12 was in a dilapidated state and worsened significantly during the rainy season and required urgent attention.

Some residents echoed the chairperson's concerns but welcomed government's initiative. However, the demanded swift implementation, stating that they had suffered enough.

One resident, Mr Aobakwe Lesolame expressed disappointment that the council had failed to act on a 2018 performance audit report on the landfill from the Auditor General while residents continued to suffer. He argued that had the report's recommendations been followed, the facility would be operating under a model that protected both public health and the environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another resident, Mr Kabelo Motlapele, asked whether the landfill could be relocated to the back of the village, explaining that prevailing winds currently blew directly from the site into their homes, leaving residents overwhelmed by bad odours.

Giving a vote of thanks, Member of Parliament for Molepolole South, Mr Shima Monageng, acknowledged that Gamodubu residents had endured years of hardship due to the landfill. He assured them that the new government was determined to find lasting solutions to the longstanding problems facing Batswana, urging residents to remain hopeful and confident that relief had finally arrived.

BOPA