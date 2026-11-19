The Malawi government says a new Open Government Partnership (OGP) action plan will help deepen transparency, strengthen accountability and widen citizen participation in public affairs as the country pursues governance reforms over the next four years.

The optimism follows the launch of Malawi's third OGP National Action Plan for 2026-2029 in Lilongwe on Wednesday, a blueprint containing 11 commitments designed to improve openness in government and strengthen oversight of public institutions.

Launching the plan under the theme Collaborating for Transparent, Accountable and People-Centred Governance Reform, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Charles Mhango said the initiative reflects a commitment to ensuring that government remains responsive and accountable to citizens.

Mhango said the action plan aligns with the aspirations of Malawi 2063, particularly the goal of building effective governance systems and institutions.

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He argued that the success of the plan should ultimately be judged by the impact it has on people's lives rather than the promises contained in the document

"The real measure of success is not the number of commitments we make but the difference those commitments make to ordinary Malawians," he said.

According to Mhango, the action plan is built around key governance priorities, including strengthening anti-corruption systems, improving management of the digital space and enhancing environmental protection.

He said the reforms are intended to provide practical solutions to governance challenges while ensuring public institutions operate transparently and remain answerable to citizens.

The minister also urged young people, women, persons with disabilities and other underrepresented groups to take an active role in public affairs, arguing that meaningful participation is essential for effective governance.

He further called for closer cooperation between government and civil society organisations, saying both sides should regard each other as partners in advancing national development.

The launch also drew support from the Chandler Foundation, an international philanthropic organisation that promotes good governance and anti-corruption reforms.

Foundation chief executive Warren Krafchik said the new commitments build on governance reforms implemented between 2023 and 2025 and place renewed emphasis on anti-corruption, natural resource governance, fiscal openness, digital governance and environmental protection.

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Krafchik highlighted transparency in public procurement, government borrowing and political party financing as critical areas requiring greater scrutiny.

He argued that stronger disclosure and oversight mechanisms in the management of public resources would help improve accountability and reinforce public confidence in state institutions.

Meanwhile, the Council for Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (CONGOMA) said civil society groups played an active role in shaping the new action plan.

CONGOMA executive director Ronald Mtonga said the process ensured that the commitments reflected the interests of citizens while advancing the broader public good.

He stressed that the partnership was not designed to undermine the independence of civil society organisations but rather to create a platform for collaboration among stakeholders seeking to improve governance outcomes.

The 2026-2029 National Action Plan contains 11 commitments across five priority areas: anti-corruption, natural resource governance, fiscal openness, digital governance, and climate and environmental protection.

Government officials say the commitments are intended to strengthen public access to information, improve accountability in the management of public resources and promote a more open and participatory system of governance.