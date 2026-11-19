Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Alfred Gangata has praised Seed-Co for its continued investment in golf, saying the company's backing was creating opportunities for sports development and tourism.

Gangata made the remarks on Wednesday evening at the launch of the sixth Seed-Co Open Golf Championship at Lilongwe Golf Club.

He said the company's financial contribution was an important investment in the sport, particularly as the competition attracts golfers from across the region.

Golf Union of Malawi president Gift Kawamba said preparations were complete, with about 500 golfers expected to take part.

Seed-Co managing director Boyd Luwe said the company would keep investing in the championship and other sporting initiatives.

The four-day tournament, running from Thursday to Sunday, will bring together players from Malawi, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Tanzania.

Seed-Co has put US$20,000 into this year's event, alongside support from eight other partners. Local artists, including Praise Umali and Driemo, are expected to perform.