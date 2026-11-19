Local Government and Rural Development Minister Dr Ben Malunga Phiri said government was releasing funds in phases, based on project progress and contractors' claims, rather than disbursing the full allocation at once.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a tour of CDF-funded projects in Likuni, Lilongwe Mpenu, Lilongwe Msozi and Chiwamba constituencies.

"Government is not releasing the K5 billion to every constituency at once. We are making payments in phases, depending on the progress of the projects, so that contractors can continue working as funds are made available," Phiri said.

The minister said the phased model was intended to link disbursements to actual implementation and ensure accountability in the use of public resources.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He could not give a consolidated figure for the amount disbursed nationally, and said councils were managing projects and payments separately.

The reformed CDF raised the allocation to each constituency from K220 million to K5 billion in the 2026/27 financial year.

Contractors on the projects visited have received about 20 per cent of their contract sums as initial payments, raising the stakes for timely release of later funds.

They say they have started construction with their own resources, but cannot sustain the work without further disbursements.

"However, we have now exhausted those resources and are waiting for further payments after submitting our claims," one contractor said.

The projects visited total about K11.7 billion in contract value across the four Lilongwe constituencies. They include:

Malili Health Centre in Likuni, where contractor Anati Jere is building a maternity wing, staff houses and a laboratory under a K2.2 billion project running from November 2026 to April 2027. The contractor has received K400 million as an initial payment.

Nanjiri Health Centre in Lilongwe Msozi, where contractor Achobwe is implementing a K1.8 billion project after receiving K300 million.

Luwera Health Centre in Chiwamba, where a K1.2 billion staff-housing project is expected to run from October 2026 to March 2027. Its contractor, Mercury Construction, has received about 20 per cent in initial payment.

The Lilongwe Mpenu project, where contractor Samuel Manguluti said his firm had received about K500 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the company had also used its own money to speed up construction.

"We wanted to make sure that the project progresses at a faster pace, so we decided to use some of our own resources in addition to the government money received," he said.

Phiri said most projects were still at initial stages, with contractors receiving advance payments before construction could go further.

Some contractors have been allowed to start work while they finalise security bonds with banks, he said.

The minister said the monitoring exercise checks whether contractors are progressing within agreed timelines.

Sign boards at the sites display contract sums and timelines, which community members can use to follow progress.