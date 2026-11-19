An appearance alongside Greta Thunberg has thrust East African activist Celine Isimbi into the spotlight at COP31, where she is taking on powerful governments and demanding a fairer deal for Africa and its people.

Celine Isimbi knows what it means to live without the certainty of home. For 18 years, the East African activist grew up as a refugee in South Africa, where her family had to navigate the difficult realities of displacement and belonging.

Today, those experiences are taking her onto the international stage. At COP31 in Antalya, Isimbi has been drawing attention for her outspoken advocacy, including a fiery appearance alongside Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a press conference where young campaigners challenged world leaders over environmental destruction and their failure to protect vulnerable communities.

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At a press conference on 12 November, Isimbi criticised the governments and industries she holds responsible for environmental destruction, conflict and displacement. Speaking alongside Greta Thunberg and young campaigners from several continents, she called for land, water and resources to be returned to communities she said had been deprived of them for generations.

“We are not here begging for scraps,” she said. “The time to pay is overdue.”

The press conference brought wider attention to Isimbi’s work after years of community organising in South Africa and Canada. As demand grows for minerals used in the global energy transition, she wants African countries to have more say over how their resources are developed and who benefits.

“Africa is not a place of extraction, a place of exploitation,” she told bird story agency in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of COP31.

“I am a daughter of the East African Great Lakes,” she said, describing her family’s roots in Rwanda and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Growing up as a refugee in South Africa shaped her African identity and taught her about environmental protection. It also forced her to confront what it meant to seek safety and belonging.

“Knowing displacement intimately within your own family,” she said, meant having to justify “your right to life in a particular place, your right to dignity in a particular place.”

That experience shapes how she views the climate crisis. From drought in the Horn of Africa to floods in East and West Africa, extreme weather is threatening homes and livelihoods in communities already contending with poverty, conflict and limited public resources.

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where part of Isimbi’s family comes from, faces one of Africa’s most severe displacement crises. Armed conflict has forced millions from their homes, while competition over land and resources complicates efforts to restore security.

The causes of displacement vary, but the consequences are familiar. Livelihoods are lost, families are separated and people are left wondering where they can safely rebuild.

“Refugeehood is marked by displacement, is marked by your fight for dignity, your fight for life, fighting for the right to live in particular places because home is no longer safe,” she said.

Isimbi is also concerned that mining and fossil fuel projects can uproot communities, damage the environment and fuel disputes over land and who benefits. Those questions are growing more urgent as demand rises for minerals used in electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy technologies.

The DRC is a major cobalt supplier, while Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa hold significant deposits of copper, lithium, platinum-group metals and other minerals. African governments are seeking investment to process more of these minerals locally, build manufacturing industries and create jobs. Much of the value generated by the continent’s resources still goes elsewhere.

At COP31, Africa’s role in the energy transition is tied to debates over who pays for climate action and how quickly developing countries should move away from fossil fuels. A draft agreement circulated on 16 November proposes raising annual adaptation finance for developing countries to at least US$120 billion by 2035. It also sets out an ambition to raise electricity’s share of global energy consumption to 35% by the same year.

Both proposals remain under negotiation. For many African countries, expanding electricity access, building transmission networks, protecting communities from climate disasters and developing new industries will take more investment than they can currently mobilise.

Isimbi argues that Africa’s mineral wealth should give the continent greater influence over the terms of the transition.

“The world is looking to Africa because we hold the resources,” she said.

She wants African communities to have more say over how their land, water and minerals are managed, especially when international companies propose projects that could affect local livelihoods.

Isimbi believes young Africans can help shape those decisions. Millions are entering adulthood looking for education and work as climate change puts pressure on agriculture, infrastructure and public finances. She sees an opportunity to build movements that can influence economic and environmental policy, drawing inspiration from the generations that mobilised during Africa’s independence struggles.

Her own activism grew out of education and grassroots organising. After leaving South Africa to study in Canada, she joined environmental and racial justice campaigns. Her Laidlaw Foundation biography describes more than nine years of organising, including campaigns for fossil fuel divestment and solidarity work with Indigenous and African communities defending their land and water.

Starfish Canada named her among its Top 25 Under 25 Environmentalists in 2023, and she was selected as an Abundance Fellow in 2025. Her postgraduate research at the University of Toronto examines South Africa’s transition to a greener economy and what it means for development and access to land, resources and economic opportunities.

Isimbi also uses environmental storytelling to connect African communities separated by migration and displacement. She founded Archive the Diaspora to preserve environmental histories and support organising among people of African descent. Through its Miriam Makeba Environmental Youth Program, young Black people explore their histories, their communities and their relationship with the environment.

Isimbi’s interest in storytelling goes back to her childhood in South Africa, where relatives kept her connected to the Great Lakes region through stories of the places and communities they had left behind.

“I know of who I am, where I come from, from Eastern Africa because of the stories I heard over the dinner table,” she recalled.

She sees parallels with the experiences of other people of African descent whose histories have been shaped by slavery, forced migration and more recent movements across borders.

At COP31, those ties inform her campaign for greater representation in climate talks. Isimbi is a regional coordinator of the Global Afro-Descendant Coalition for Climate Justice, which says it brings together more than 200 organisations from over 50 countries. The coalition wants people of African descent recognised as an official constituency under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Its members argue that communities affected by historical displacement, racial inequality and environmental injustice need a dedicated platform. Recognition would give them a formal channel to organise and advocate in the UN climate process, with negotiating decisions remaining in the hands of governments.

“The recognition of Afro descendants as a recognized constituency gives us as Afro descendant communities a space in these rooms,” Isimbi said.

The campaign comes as governments struggle to agree on how climate finance should reach vulnerable communities.

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On 17 November, negotiators in Antalya remained divided over adaptation funding, the shift away from fossil fuels and the scope of new climate programmes. Some countries are seeking more financial support, while others are reluctant to take on further obligations. Civil society organisations are asking how much say the communities most affected by climate change have in decisions that shape their livelihoods.

At the 12 November press conference, Isimbi joined Greta Thunberg, Indigenous Australian campaigner Rikki Dank, Nepalese parliamentarian Sagar Dhakal and Palestinian climate advocate Mohammad Usrof. Their concerns ranged from fossil fuel extraction and environmental destruction to conflict and displacement.

“We are no longer isolated in these boxes. We see the issues, we see the problems,” Isimbi told bird story agency, describing growing cooperation among youth movements

Isimbi traces her belief in solidarity to the South Africans and other African migrants who supported her family during their years as refugees in South Africa. That experience still shapes how she organises and what she expects from climate talks.

“I am here today because of their commitment and support and solidarity with my family,” she said.

Isimbi is sceptical that COP31 alone can deliver the changes communities need. She points to continuing displacement in Sudan and conflict in eastern DRC as reminders of what is at stake.

Her attention is already turning to Addis Ababa, where Ethiopia is due to host COP32 next year. The summit will bring climate negotiations back to Africa, giving governments and civil society organisations another chance to press for stronger action on finance, adaptation and development.

Isimbi wants communities to use the months before the summit to organise and make clear to their leaders that they will be held accountable for the decisions they make

“The real work actually happens back home in community, building power from the ground up.”