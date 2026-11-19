Insufficient vitamins and minerals in staple foods fail to protect against hidden hunger.

More than one in four SA children under five are stunted, anaemia remains widespread.

Experts call for updated fortification standards.

Since 2003, South African law has required maize meal and wheat flour to be fortified with essential vitamins and minerals to protect children and women of reproductive age from hidden hunger, but a new policy brief warns of weaknesses in food fortification.

Hidden hunger occurs when diets provide enough calories but not enough vitamins and minerals for good health.

The policy brief by Hold My Hand, a national campaign by more than 200 civil society organisations to advance children's rights and well-being, is now calling for changes.

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Why it matters

Food fortification is an inexpensive and proven way to improve nutrition and reach millions of households with essential nutrients, but weak implementation means it is not delivering its full public health benefits.

What the stats show

The big picture

The new policy brief identifies three main problems.

Uneven compliance: A national survey in 2010-2011 found that more than 85% of maize meal and bread flour samples contained less than the legally required minimum of vitamin A. Fragmented oversight: South Africa is estimated to have less than one-third of the environmental health practitioners it needs to monitor food safety and fortification. Outdated standards: The country's core fortification requirements have not been comprehensively updated since 2003.

In their own words

"South Africa doesn't need a new policy for large-scale food fortification. We need the one we have to work," says Bonnie Evert, registered dietitian and Close the Food Gap Programme Manager at the Hold My Hand Accelerator for Children and Teens.

"When fortification falls short, it's the children and families who rely most on maize meal and bread who lose out."

"Strengthening food fortification is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve micronutrient intake and an important part of the broader effort to reduce childhood stunting," Evert says.

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What needs to change

Nationally consolidated compliance data.

Clearer accountability across government.

Technical support for manufacturers.

A review of fortification standards based on current scientific evidence and South African diets.

The bottom line

Fortification cannot replace a diverse diet, social protection, antenatal care or breastfeeding support. But authors of the policy brief argue that better implementation of existing requirements could help improve nutrition as South Africa works towards its commitment to end child stunting by 2030.

The full policy brief is available from Hold My Hand.