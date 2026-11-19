Free Zim Congress president Joseph Makamba Busha has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to uphold the Constitution and resist attempts to extend his tenure beyond the constitutionally prescribed limits, warning that political leaders risk damaging their legacies by prioritising power over democratic principles.

Speaking during an interview, Busha said Mnangagwa should demonstrate his commitment to constitutionalism by allowing Zimbabwe to hold elections in 2028, rather than entertaining calls for an extension of his presidency.

He said the President had a responsibility to listen to constitutional advice from members of his Cabinet and other legal experts, particularly on proposals that could benefit incumbent office holders.

Busha argued that any constitutional changes extending the terms of elected officials would undermine the principle of regular elections and deny citizens the opportunity to renew or withdraw their mandate.

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"He is a constitutionalist, and it is my prayer that he is going to stick to his voice and realise that the good thing about life is that you don't determine your legacy. Your legacy is determined by the people," he said.

His remarks come amid growing political debate over ZANU-PF's resolution to extend Mnangagwa's tenure to 2030, potentially pushing his departure beyond the two-term limit currently provided for under the Constitution.

Busha, however, maintained that the country should not be drawn into what he described as internal ZANU-PF political manoeuvres, insisting that the electorate must have the final say on who governs Zimbabwe.

He said Zimbabweans should be afforded an opportunity to choose their leadership through elections every five years, arguing that a fresh electoral mandate was central to democratic governance.

"Democracy in its purest definition has got the right to stand, but if the country has decided that every five years we must have elections, it means every five years people must get a fresh mandate," he said.

Busha, who said he had declared his intention to become Zimbabwe's second democratically elected president in 2015, expressed confidence that he would defeat Mnangagwa should the ZANU-PF leader contest the 2028 elections.

He said his appeal to Mnangagwa was also informed by the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle, arguing that the principles which inspired the struggle included respect for ordinary citizens and their aspirations.

Busha cited the deaths of thousands of Zimbabweans during the liberation war, the support provided by Mozambique's former president Samora Machel and the sacrifices of liberation figures as reminders of the responsibility leaders have to protect the interests of the people.

He also referenced former legislator Margaret Dongo's decision to challenge the political establishment as an example of individuals who stood up when they believed the principles of the liberation struggle were not being upheld.

The Free Zim Congress leader warned that the growing influence of political interests in state institutions was another threat to democratic governance.

He criticised a ZANU-PF conference resolution proposing that the ruling party recommend executives and staff for state-owned enterprises, describing the move as nepotism and patronage.

According to Busha, the resolution effectively blurs the distinction between the ruling party and Government, potentially making political affiliation a prerequisite for accessing public sector leadership positions.

"How do you then make a resolution that for a person to be the CEO of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), of National Railways, you must be recommended by the party? Don't we have a Public Service Commission?" he asked.

He argued that such an arrangement could disadvantage qualified Zimbabweans who do not belong to ZANU-PF, while undermining merit-based appointments in public institutions.

"For you to be considered for a position, we must know you, which means you must belong to the party. And that's dangerous," Busha said.

He cited potential appointments at ZESA, Air Zimbabwe and the National Railways of Zimbabwe as examples of strategic public positions that should be filled through transparent and professional processes rather than party recommendations.

Busha also questioned the growing overlap between the ruling party and the State, warning that the trend could weaken accountability and public confidence in government institutions.

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On the possibility of Mnangagwa ignoring calls against extending his tenure, Busha said the President needed to reflect on the legacy he wanted to leave behind.

Using the analogy of The Emperor's New Clothes, he warned that leaders could be surrounded by individuals who tell them what they want to hear rather than offering honest advice in the national interest.

He urged Mnangagwa to make an independent decision based on his conscience and the constitutional principles he has publicly embraced.

"Don't fall into the temptation that you can stay forever," Busha said.

He added that political legacies were ultimately determined by citizens and not by the individuals or institutions seeking to shape them, pointing to former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's burial at his rural home in Zvimba rather than at the National Heroes Acre as an example of the complexities surrounding political legacy.

Busha said the country needed leadership that respected the will of the people and ensured that the aspirations of ordinary Zimbabweans were reflected in their everyday lives.