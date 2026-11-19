The Department of Home Affairs has expanded access to passport services, with applications for adults aged 18 and older now available at 480 bank branches nationwide.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber announced the development on Wednesday as part of the next phase of the department's digital transformation programme and its Digital Partnership with South Africa's banking sector.

The expansion increases the department's national passport service footprint from 228 Home Affairs offices to 708 service locations.

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The new service follows the successful rollout of the Smart ID replacement service, which has processed more than 1.16 million applications since its launch on 9 March 2026.

Like the Smart ID replacement process, the new passport application service requires no prior booking or paperwork, eliminating the need for applicants to stand in queues.

"For too long, South Africans have been forced to spend hours standing in long queues to obtain essential documents. Citizens living in rural areas often had to take a whole day off just to travel to an office to apply for a passport," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The department said the expansion represents a fundamental shift in how citizens access essential services. It brings passport services closer to where people live and work through a secure digital system under the Home Affairs @ home reform programme.

"Literally overnight, we have tripled the number of locations where South Africans can apply for passports, from just 228 to 708 nationwide.

"For the first time, South Africans no longer have to stand in a Home Affairs queue to apply for their Smart ID Card or passport. No bookings, no paperwork, no queues. We are not simply making queues shorter. We are eliminating the need for them altogether," Minister Schreiber said.

The minister said the expansion comes ahead of the busy festive travel season, making passport applications more convenient for South Africans preparing to travel and reconnect with loved ones.

"This historic expansion comes just in time for the busy festive travel season, giving South Africans an early holiday gift: easier, faster and more convenient access to passports as they prepare to travel and reconnect with loved ones. Just days ago, we exceeded our ambitious target of expanding Smart ID services to 750 bank branches, more than four months ahead of schedule.

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"Today, we have already reached 833 branches, with over 1.16 million Smart ID applications processed in just eight months. This is the unprecedented scale and speed of reform that South Africans deserve.

"By today bringing passport applications into our Digital Partnership, we have taken another giant leap towards a future where South Africans never again have to stand in a Home Affairs queue for an ID or passport. We are delivering this unprecedented progress through our embrace of innovation, partnership and urgency," the minister said.

Looking ahead, the next phase of the Home Affairs @ home programme will introduce first-time Smart ID applications and passport applications for minors at participating bank branches.

The department also plans to introduce secure courier delivery of Smart ID cards and passports, allowing citizens to receive their documents at their doorstep.

These reforms form part of the department's broader vision of making essential services more accessible and convenient, enabling citizens to apply for documents within minutes.

South Africans can find their nearest participating bank branch and check which services are available at each location by visiting myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za.