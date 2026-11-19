PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the four students were found dead in the lodge on Wednesday, last week.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced plans to introduce random drug testing for students.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Simon Ortuanya, disclosed this on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the university's Facebook page on Wednesday.

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Mr Ortuanya, a professor, spoke when he received a delegation of traditional rulers led by Samuel Asadu, the chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, on a condolence visit.

The delegation visited the university to commiserate with the management and the entire university community over the unfortunate incident.

The vice-chancellor said UNN would also strengthen the monitoring of students' activities both on and off campus.

He explained that the decision was part of measures to prevent a recurrence of the recent tragic incident in which four students died at a recent off-campus house party.

The tragic party

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the four students were found dead in the lodge on Wednesday, last week.

The UNN management later confirmed the incident, saying preliminary investigations suggest they died as a result of alcohol and drug abuse.

The university's vice-chancellor, Mr Ortuanya, also announced a three-day mourning period in the institution over the loss of the students.

The police subsequently ordered an investigation into the incident.

How the measures will be implemented

Addressing the traditional rulers, Mr Ortuanya said the university was committed to strengthening its existing safety measures and regulatory framework to protect students' lives and welfare.

He explained that the proposed measures would include routine drug testing of students, irrespective of whether they reside on or off campus, as well as closer collaboration with landlords and security agencies to monitor student activities.

The vice-chancellor stressed that the university would implement the drug testing initiative in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency while the recently established Directorate of Community Relations would serve as the university's interface with landlords and other community stakeholders.

He maintained that the exercise would not follow a particular predictable order.

"Students of a particular department or faculty could be randomly selected for the test," he said.

Mr Ortuanya urged students to draw a lesson from the tragic incident and recalled that the university had, since 2025, prohibited formal sign-out celebrations and similar activities on its campuses in Nsukka, Enugu and Ituku-Ozalla.

He acknowledged the challenges associated with monitoring students who reside off campus but expressed optimism that the proposed drug testing initiative and stronger collaboration with landlords would help address some of the excesses associated with student activities.

"It is our collective responsibility to protect the lives and welfare of our students and preserve the sanity, sanctity and integrity of the University as a centre of learning," he said.

The vice-chancellor further said the university was cooperating fully with relevant government and security agencies investigating the tragic house party incident, adding that management was awaiting the outcome of their investigations.

Traditional ruler speaks

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Earlier while speaking, Mr Asadu, who led other traditional rulers, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing the loss as monumental to the university, the bereaved families and Nigeria at large.

He explained that the traditional rulers considered it important to identify with the university community in its moment of grief and offer their support.

"The loss of young lives, particularly at a time when their parents had invested so much in their upbringing and education, is heartbreaking," Mr Asadu said.

He commended the vice-chancellor for his prompt response to the incident and the measures taken by the university management to support the affected students.

The traditional rulers also expressed their readiness to offer counsel and collaborate with the university and relevant stakeholders to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy.