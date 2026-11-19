Internally displaced people from the Oromo community in western Oromia shelter in Adama, Ganda Saqaqalloo area, receive community support at a mosque (file photo)

Addis Abeba — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Oromia region is deteriorating amid persistent armed conflict, deadly civilian attacks and growing displacement, saying it is struggling to reach all communities affected by the escalating insecurity.

The organization said on Thursday that communities across several zones of Oromia were enduring severe hardship as fighting and insecurity continued to disrupt their lives. The ICRC, working alongside the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS), said it had intensified humanitarian assistance in conflict-affected areas, particularly in western and southern Oromia, over recent weeks.

Oromia has been grappling with a protracted armed conflict involving federal forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) since 2019, alongside increasingly fragmented security crises, intercommunal violence and clashes along regional boundaries. The deteriorating security situation has also been accompanied by growing public grievances over local governance, alleged coercive practices and economic disruption.

Lat October and early November saw a spike in civilian causalities after armed men killed at least 48 people were killed and more than 31 others seriously injured in a six-hour assault on in Shirka Woreda in Southeast Oromia zone. A subsequent attack in the area reportedly claimed dozens more lives.

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The latest security crisis has also intensified along the Oromia-Somali regional border. Fighting erupted in Moyale on October 18 following a dispute over the display of a regional flag and the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl, subsequently spreading across several districts along the border between the two regions. The clashes have triggered significant displacement, disrupted local services and deepened food insecurity. The fighting has also paralyzed livestock markets and cross-border trade, further undermining pastoralist livelihoods in Borana.

Meanwhile, insecurity persists in parts of Wollega, in western Oromia zone, where conflict involving overlapping armed factions continues to expose civilians to risks of displacement and restricted access to essential services.

Igor Moroz, deputy head of the Red Cross Oromia Regional Office, said the organization was conducting relief operations in conflict-affected areas, including the former East Wollega, Horo Guduru Wollega, Guji and Borana zones.

"Our team is doing everything they can to reach those suffering amidst the conflict and war with aid," Moroz said.

The organization said it had assisted tens of thousands of households in recent weeks through its local branches. Its interventions included providing medical assistance to 125,000 patients, rehabilitating and handing over two health centers to local communities, and undertaking work on two additional facilities.

In response to water shortages, the Red Cross said it had constructed 300 hand-pump water points, benefiting more than 90,000 people. It also distributed agricultural tools to over 7,000 households to help communities affected by the crisis restore their livelihoods.

Additionally, the organization said it had provided financial assistance to 2,900 households that lost property due to conflict in the former East Wollega, West Wollega and East Borana zones.

The statement also highlighted the plight of 2,300 displaced households in Sasiga and Angar, which faced severe hardship at the beginning of the year. A Red Cross official said an assessment visit found displaced residents in distress and without basic possessions, prompting the organization to provide water and other essential services.

As insecurity persists, the Red Cross said it had engaged armed actors, government authorities and religious leaders to stress the importance of respecting international humanitarian law. It had also trained first responders in the proper handling of human remains during emergency situations. It is also closely monitoring humanitarian emergencies linked to insecurity across Ethiopia.

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Regarding the recent deadly security incident in the border town of Moyale, it said that while investigations were ongoing, it stood ready to provide necessary assistance in coordination with humanitarian partners.

Moroz underscored the growing scale of the crisis and the limitations facing humanitarian responders.

"We are seeing the humanitarian crisis in Oromia grow increasingly worse; we help the people we can, but we cannot be everywhere," he said.

Late last week, Addis Standard reported that the Red Cross had provided food grains and other assistance to households displaced by drought and insecurity in the Oromia region's Central Zone. In a statement at the time, the organization said it had reached more than 500 households, including residents of Fentale district facing food shortages due to drought and households displaced by insecurity in Amaya district. AS