Addis Abeba — Mudhataa Bariisoo, a 30-year-old biomedical engineering technician at Adola Hospital in Guji, Southern Oromia Zone in Ethiopia, has developed a medical oxygen production and purification device aimed at addressing persistent oxygen shortages in Ethiopia's healthcare facilities.

Named Abayitu, the device is already operational at Adola Hospital, supplying oxygen directly to the facility's medical gas pipeline network.

Mudhataa's innovation earned him second place in a national competition, where he competed against more than 1,000 applicants. He received a 500,000 birr cash prize and access to a 10 million birr loan facility to support plans to expand production.

Having worked at Adola Hospital for more than nine years, I have seen how difficult it is to depend on oxygen cylinders Mudhataa Bariisoo

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In an interview with Addis Standard, Mudhataa said he developed Abayitu to provide hospitals with a more reliable and locally produced source of medical oxygen, reducing dependence on conventional cylinder-based supplies.

"My device uses minimal electrical power to extract oxygen from atmospheric air, which consists of 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen and 1% other gases, and delivers it safely and reliably into the hospital's existing oxygen pipeline network," he explained.

Drawing on his nine years of professional experience at Adola Hospital, Mudhataa said he had witnessed the difficulties healthcare workers face when relying on oxygen cylinders, particularly when supplies run out and refilling them becomes difficult.

"Having worked at Adola Hospital for more than nine years, I have seen how difficult it is to depend on oxygen cylinders. When they run out, refilling them becomes a challenge. The equipment is also heavy and cumbersome," he said.

He added that conventional cylinder-based systems raise safety concerns because of the high pressure involved. Abayitu, by contrast, incorporates a regulating valve designed to control oxygen delivery and support the hospital's medical services safely.

'I developed the device to solve a community problem'

A native of Adola, Mudhataa completed his early education in the town before obtaining a Level II Certificate of Competence (COC) in electronics and technical vocational education. He subsequently began working at Adola Hospital.

With support from the Ministry of Health and the Human Bridge organization, he later pursued medical equipment technology training at Debre Markos University, earning a diploma. He subsequently obtained a bachelor's degree in computer science.

Mudhataa said witnessing patients suffer when hospital oxygen supplies ran out motivated him to develop an alternative that could address the problem at its source.

"I built this device to solve a community problem. First, I completed the design and tested the purity of the oxygen it produced. The instrument showed 96% purity. I then tested it at the point where the pipeline delivers oxygen to patients, and the purity remained at 96%. I was overjoyed," he said.

This device can both fill oxygen cylinders and supply oxygen directly through pipelines. It produces 30 cubic meters of oxygen per hour Mohammed Nuuroo

The development process took one year and five months and cost an estimated two million birr, he said. The device has now been operating at Adola Hospital for approximately a year.

Mohammed Nuuroo, chief executive officer of Adola Hospital, told Addis Standard that the device has significantly eased the facility's previous oxygen supply disruptions.

"This device can both fill oxygen cylinders and supply oxygen directly through pipelines. It produces 30 cubic meters of oxygen per hour. Previously, whenever our oxygen plant required maintenance or refilling, the service would stop completely. That interruption has now been addressed," he said.

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Mohammed said the hospital's oxygen pipeline infrastructure cost approximately 70 million birr to install, while Mudhataa's oxygen production device was developed at an estimated cost of two million birr. He described the innovation as a potentially practical and more affordable option for healthcare facilities across the country.

Mudhataa's achievement was recognized in the national media-sponsored Naggaadras competition, where he secured second place among more than 1,000 applicants. The award, including the cash prize and loan facility, has given him an opportunity to pursue his ambition of taking the device beyond Adola Hospital.

He said he is preparing to scale up production, with plans to officially launch commercial manufacturing of Abayitu in April 2027.