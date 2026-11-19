The ingredients for a simple pap and pilchards supper cost an estimated R43.28 in October, up from R37.85 a year earlier.

Six 400g tins of pilchards cost R170.71 on average, nearly R14 more than a year ago, even though the price barely moved between September and October.

A pot of pap costs less to make than it did a year ago. Add a tin of pilchards, some onion and a few potatoes, and the saving disappears.

Scrolla used the October Household Affordability Index to work out the cost of one 400g tin of pilchards, 500g of dry maize meal, 250g of onions and 500g of potatoes. The ingredients came to R43.28, up R5.43, or about 14%, from October last year.

That is the cost of the amounts used, calculated from the larger quantities the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group tracks. It excludes oil, seasoning and the cost of cooking. A shopper who has to buy whole bags will pay more upfront.

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The onions did most of the damage. The amount used in this example cost about R4.79, up from R2.35. A tin of pilchards added another R2.30 compared with last year. The cheaper maize meal saved only about 59 cents on the pot of pap.

The group's October survey found that six tins averaged R170.71, just eight cents less than in September. A year earlier, those same six tins averaged R156.94. That works out to about R28.45 a tin, up from R26.16.

The latest figures from Statistics South Africa, released on 18 November, show the same split in a broader set of shops and products. Food and non-alcoholic drinks were 1.4% more expensive than a year earlier, but canned fish excluding tuna was up 8.2%. Onions rose 53.6%, potatoes rose 14.9% and maize meal fell 9%. The canned-fish figure covers more than pilchards and does not track any one brand.

In September, Scrolla reported that Lucky Star was struggling to keep enough stock on shelves after its owner, Oceana, said it could not get enough frozen fish to meet demand. The October figures show how much more shoppers paid across the broader canned-fish category; they do not tell us how much of the rise came from that shortage.

For families who buy pilchards as an affordable source of protein, the cheaper pap helps. But in this comparison, the tin alone added almost four times what the maize meal saved, before an onion or potato went into the pot.