The Acting Managing Director of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Jonathan Lawani, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin during a news conference at the company headquarters.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) says five suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of its worker, Oscar Eze, in Umunede, Delta, on Monday, over electricity disconnection.

The Acting Managing Director of BEDC, Jonathan Lawani, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin during a news conference at the company headquarters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Lawani alleged that Mr Eze, a 38-year-old staff member, was stabbed to death for carrying out an official assignment in the community.

The incident, he alleged, occurred after the deceased disconnected a property over an outstanding electricity bill of nearly N300,000.

According to him, some people allegedly traced Mr Eze to a house in the community and stabbed him repeatedly, leaving him dead at the scene.

Mr Lawani said the disconnection was carried out in line with the regulatory framework governing electricity distribution.

"The only instrument approved by NERC to demand payment from those who refused to pay their monthly electricity bills is disconnection," he said.

The BEDC boss condemned the killing, stressing that electricity workers should not be attacked for performing their official duties.

"The fact that we come to your house to demand payment for the service we have rendered, irrespective of your dissatisfaction with our service, does not give you the right to attack," he said.

Mr Lawani said the company's management visited the Assistant Inspector-General of Police's office, the Divisional Police Officer in Umunede and the scene of the incident on Tuesday.

He disclosed that while five suspects had been arrested, others were still at large.

The acting managing director said the deceased left behind a son from an earlier marriage, a wife he married four months ago and an elderly mother.

He called on the Delta State Government to provide adequate security for electricity workers, warning that continued attacks could threaten BEDC's operations in the state.

"We believe that the government should provide an enabling environment for people to work, and for a critical sector like electricity, we should be protected," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Lawani said the company would pursue the case until justice is served.

"We cannot recover his life. We can never take his life back to his people but one thing is that we must get justice, for him," he said.

State governments urged to protect electricity workers

Also speaking, Abel Enechaziam, head of Maximum Demand Customer and acting chief commercial officer of BEDC, urged state governments to protect electricity workers across the states where the company operates.

Mr Enechaziam said the company could no longer tolerate attacks and harassment of personnel providing electricity services.

"We cannot continue to tolerate this kind of event. It is very sad," he said.

He urged the public to stop molesting and harassing service providers in the electricity sector.

He advised customers, dissatisfied with BEDC's services, to use the company's complaint channels or approach the relevant electricity regulatory authorities for redress.

He urged electricity consumers to resolve disputes through established channels rather than resort to violence against workers.

(NAN)