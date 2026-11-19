South Africa is on a mission to end stunting, and the Department of Agriculture is a key player in delivering that plan. It's one of several departments on a task team, led by the Presidency, working to turn that commitment into action.

Nearly one in three children under the age of five in this country is stunted, meaning they are too short for their age because of chronic malnutrition, made worse by repeated infections.

Stunting is linked to poor cognitive development, which affects how well children learn at school and their chances of finding work as adults. Stunted children are also more likely to develop diabetes or hypertension later in life, adding to the strain on the country's public healthcare system.

This is why the government has prioritised the eradication of stunting. Tackling it head-on unlocks every child's potential and, with it, a more prosperous, healthy and equitable society.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It's a challenge bigger than any one government department, yet some departments have overlooked it because they did not see their role in the solution.

Interventions

Many of the strategies tackling it have run through the country's clinics, which provide antenatal care and breastfeeding support; through municipalities, by extending access to clean water and sanitation; and through income support in the form of the Child Support Grant.

Interventions must also include preventing children from being born too small and remediating those who are, making protein-rich staples more affordable and supporting vulnerable communities to...

Sibongiseni Peacock is an innovation manager at the DG Murray Trust (DGMT); Scott Drimie is Co-Director of the Southern Africa Food Lab; Tom Lebert is an agroecology manager at the Association for Rural Advancement; and Rose Williams is the Director of Biowatch South Africa.