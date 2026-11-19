Baidoa — Somalia's Supreme Court Chief Justice Ibrahim Idle Suleiman and Southwest State leader Adan Mohamed Nur, commonly known as Adan Madobe, on Wednesday launched examinations for judges and prosecutors in the regional state.

The examination-opening ceremony was held at the Southwest State presidential palace and organised by the regional Ministry of Justice.

The participation of the Supreme Court chief justice underscored the federal judiciary's support for efforts to strengthen the justice system, improve the professional knowledge and competence of judges and prosecutors, and promote accountability and transparency in the administration of justice.

Speaking at the ceremony, Suleiman said justice was a cornerstone of governance and essential to protecting citizens' rights.

The initiative aims to strengthen judicial capacity in Southwest State and support the development of a justice system based on fairness, transparency and accountability.