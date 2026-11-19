Oslo — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali met his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, in Oslo to discuss strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting, bringing together officials to discuss areas of mutual interest and opportunities for closer bilateral engagement.

The two ministers discussed ways to deepen diplomatic ties and broaden cooperation in areas of shared interest, according to Somalia's Foreign Ministry.

Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international partnerships that support its national priorities, shared interests, regional peace and stability, and development.

The meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Mogadishu and Oslo as the two countries seek to expand their cooperation.